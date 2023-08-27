Many Colorado residents reported seeing a bright light in the sky early Sunday morning, Denver Gazette news partner 9News reports.

Several Reddit users shared their videos from their home security cameras and weather stations of a bright light streaking across the sky around 3:33 a.m.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) has more than 80 pending fireball reports listed on its website. The pending reports, most of which were made in Colorado, all list similar times. These are reports that have been submitted but have not been reviewed, approved or linked to a particular fireball, according to the AMS website.

Loveland resident Kris Webber sent 9News this video captured on a Nest camera:

Northglenn resident, Katrina Jimenez, shared this video with 9News from her weather station:

According to their website, AMS is a nonprofit scientific organization founded in 1911 and established to inform, encourage, and support the research activities of both amateur and professional astronomers who are interested in the field of meteor astronomy.