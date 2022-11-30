As the holiday season comes into full swing, many metro Denver area nonprofit and community organizations are looking for donations and volunteers for outreach programs like soup kitchens and giving trees.
Here are several organizations needing volunteer help over the holidays:
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army needs Bell Ringers, volunteers and donations for their largest campaign of the year, a spokesperson said.
People who want to apply to be a Bell Ringer should bring two forms of identification to The Salvation Army at 908 Yuma St., Denver. People interested in volunteering can visit the Salvation Army website at denverredshield.salvationarmy.org.
Denver Rescue Mission
The Denver Rescue Mission helps people experiencing homelessness or addiction through emergency services, rehabilitation, transitional programs and community outreach. The Mission needs volunteers to prepare and serve meals, mentor people, work with youth and help sort donations in their warehouse. Visit denverrescuemission.org for more information.
Volunteers of America
Volunteers of America Colorado compiled a list of volunteer opportunities, such as their Adopt-a-Family program and their Meals on Wheels program. Visit voacolorado.org for more information.
A Precious Child
Located in Broomfield, A Precious Child allows volunteers to sponsor a child and buy items on their wish list. To sponsor a child and get a specific wish list, email volunteer@apreciouschild.org or visit apreciouschild.org.
A Precious Child also has resources for Marshall Fire victims, including a donation needs list.
Samaritan's Purse
Samaritan's Purse needs volunteers for Operation Christmas Child, a program that sends shoeboxes full of toys and supplies to children. Volunteers must be 13 years or older and will help examine the donated shoeboxes and prepare them for overseas shipping. For more information, visit occvolunteersignup.com.
MaxFund
MaxFund, a "no-kill" shelter in Denver, is holding a Holiday giving Tree event to support the animals in the shelter. They have both in-person and virtual Giving Tree donation opportunities. For more information, visit maxfund.org.
MaxFund will also have an Open House with a holiday photo station with Santa, seasonal snacks and drinks, a bake sale and a holiday shoppe from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 1005 Galapago St., Denver.
Denver Catholic Worker Soup Kitchen
Denver Catholic Worker Soup Kitchen needs volunteers of all ages and religious backgrounds to assist in food donation pick-up, food purchase, cooking, transportation, meal serving and clean-up.
They serve meals to the homeless community Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, visit denvercatholicworkersoupkitchen.org.