Flags paraded through the park in Aurora, celebrating and representing countless countries and cultures.

Aurora's Office of International and Immigrant Affairs held its 10th-annual Global Fest event on Saturday at the Aurora Municipal Great Lawn at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

The festival included two stages of musical and dance performances, 20 local food trucks with recipes from around the world, an international marketplace, the Parade of Nations, a fashion show, art displays and creative activities for children.

Hundreds of people attended decked out in cultural garb. Smiles, unity and celebration took over the grounds, creating an atmosphere of community and togetherness like only Aurora can.

There are more than 160 languages are spoken in Aurora schools, according to a city fact sheet. Many of those cultures were represented.