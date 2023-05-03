Investigators identified and arrested a suspect about three weeks after a man was found murdered in a recreational vehicle at the Golden Park-N-Ride.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested Donald Leroy Harris, 50, in connection with the murder. Harris faces charges of first-degree murder, according to a news release.

The victim's body was found April 14 when deputies checked on an RV with its door open in the RTD Park-N-Ride lot near I-70 and Morrison Road, according to the release.

The victim was identified as Matthew Hire, 57, who died of gunshot wounds.

Harris was the last person seen with Hire and documents belonging to him were found inside the RV, according to the release.

Officials believe the murder happened between March 25 to 26, according to the release.

On March 26, Golden Police Department officers arrested Harris on charges unrelated to the murder. Police were not aware of Harris's connection to Hire at the time of his arrest.

Harris has been in custody since, where he faces murder charges.

Investigators found evidence in Harris' possession at the time of his arrest linking him to the crime, including the victim's cell phone, keys to the victim's RV, the victim's blood on his clothing, and the victim's Jeep.

The murder weapon, with DNA from both Harris and Hire, was found inside the Jeep, according to the release.