Hundreds of golden retrievers and their "paw-rents" gathered Saturday in downtown Golden for the annual "Goldens in Golden" event.

The annual event, which brings people and dogs together to mingle, take photos and celebrate the lovable dog breed, celebrates National Golden Retriever Day, which is Feb. 3.

The event was full of golden opportunities for dogs, their owners and dog fans, including a pup meet-and-mingle in Parfet Park, free pup cups, giveaways, vendor booths, photo opportunities and more.

Golden invited any and all trained, friendly and leashed dogs to the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the city's downtown area, where Washington Avenue was closed for dogs and people to mingle.

Blaize, Traci and Chris, from Arvada, brought their two golden retrievers, Yeti and Blue, to the event for the first time.

"Goldens are the best dogs on the whole planet," Traci said. "They have the best personalities."

When Yeti and Blue aren't being well-behaved, they're eating "countless numbers of socks," Blaize said. Their dogs are full of personality.

"This morning, I woke up with one curled up on my head, licking my head, and the other one chewing a bone and leaning up against me," Chris said. "I've never met another breed that would do anything like that."

Raegan and Josh Radman, from Denver, have an adult golden retriever and a new golden puppy named Annie.

The Radmans brought four-month-old Annie to the event to help socialize her and get her out into the world.

"We're here to expose our four-month-old dog to the best dogs ever," Raegan said. "But I also love goldens, so this is more for me than it is for Annie."

Other community members without goldens added their own golden touches to the event, such as local artist Tatum Marshall, who set up her paints to create personalized portraits of peoples' dogs.

Several local businesses joined the fun as well with treats, discounts and prizes for pups and their paw-rents.

Café 13, a local café off of 13th and Arapahoe streets, handed out pup cups, cups full of whipped cream and bacon bits for dogs, and "goldies," like blondies, for pup parents.

"Since we have a dog-friendly patio, it was super important for us to showcase that we love dogs and have the ability to host people and their loved animals," Café 13 General Manager Katie Filoreto said.

Filoreto and another another employee, Morgan, spent their morning filling cups, some of which had hidden prizes at the bottom, with whipped cream and offering them to passersby.

"Our biggest thing is being part of the community," Filoreto. "I'm so excited about today, it's the best day ever!"