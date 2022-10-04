Colorado shoppers can now get their thrift store shopping fix online.
Beginning Tuesday, Goodwill Industries International, Inc. launched GoodwillFinds.com, a new secondhand online marketplace, according to a news release.
The non-profit organization will use the online shopping proceeds to "fund community-based programs across the U.S.," according to the release, like "professional training, job placement, youth mentorship, and more.”
GoodwillFinds.com offers clothing, books and home décor. Sales proceeds go to the region where the product ships from.
GoodwillFinds eCommerce, Inc.'s founding Board of Directors includes Goodwill members from across the country, including Goodwill of Colorado.
“Our new social enterprise makes it easier for the conscious consumer to shop sustainably online while heightening the thrifting experience they’ve come to love at Goodwill,” CEO Matthew A. Kaness said in the release. “I’m confident that this venture will accelerate Goodwill’s mission.”
Goodwill has 155 locations throughout North America that sell donated goods to create job opportunities and training — especially for developmentally disabled clients — in local communities, according to its website.
The new platform amplifies and modernizes the Goodwill mission, Goodwill Industries International CEO Steve Preston said.
“This is an exciting inflection point for the organization,” Preston said. “GoodwillFinds expands the thrifting alternatives to existing supporters and brand new visitors.”