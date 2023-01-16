The Denver City Council has nine resolutions on its agenda ahead of Tuesday's 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are seven bills being introduced from various committees and two that are on final consideration. There are three public hearings.
Meetings are normally held on Monday, but due to the Martin Luther King holiday city offices were closed and the meeting was rescheduled.
Here's a list of the major happenings at council today:
Contracts and Resolutions:
22-1365: A resolution approving a contract with SEMA Construction, Inc. for $17.3 million and one year to complete preventative maintenance construction on bridges along Speer Boulevard.
22-1678: A resolution approving an on-call contract with WSP USA, Inc. for $30 million and through Dec. 31, 2027 to support the city in developing and implementing a plan to secure Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding and to facilitate project implementations.
22-1478: A resolution approving a contract amendment with the Mental Health Center of Denver by adding $3.7 million for a new total of $11.9 million and one year to operate the Solution Center for short-term crisis stabilization and transitional sheltering for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
23-0053: A resolution settling a claim involving the Denver Police Department. Authorizes and approves the expenditure and payment of $160,000 made payable to the Hutchinson Black and Cook, LLC Trust Account, relating to Sammie Leon Lawrence IV v. City and County of Denver.
23-0052: A resolution settling a claim involving Denver Parks and Recreation. Authorizes and approves the expenditure and payment of $9,500 to Joshua Redmond, related to an April 30, 2022 incident.
Bills:
22-1634: A bill being introduced approving a development agreement with ACM Park Hill JV VII, LLC to create 100 acres of publicly accessible parks and open space, construction of the 303 Heritage Artway Trail, real estate transfers to the City, and vested property rights for the Park Hill Golf Course.
22-1635: A bill being introduced asking Denver voters to release the conservation easement on the Park Hill Golf Course during the April 4 general municipal election.
22-1673: A bill being introduced designating 1618 E. 38th Ave. as a structure for preservation.
22-1632: A bill for an ordinance approving a proposed purchase and sale agreement between Denver and IH Holdings Sixteen, LLC for the acquisition of a hotel property located at 12033 E. 38th Ave. for $9 million through June 2023.
22-1675: A bill for an ordinance reliquishing an easement in its entirety for property located at 4699 N. Marion St.
Public Hearings:
22-1473: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classification for 7003 N. Tower Rd. and multiple associated parcels in DIA.
22-1552: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classificiation for 3145, 3151, 3155 and 3237 W. Florida Ave. in Mar Lee.
22-1553: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classification for 2212 S. Franklin St. in University.
The full city council agenda may be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.
Those who wish to sign up for comment at public hearings may do so online, or email written testimony to dencc@denvergov.org. The sign up period online is between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. the day of the public hearing.