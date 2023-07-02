Adams County residents will start seeing the benefits from an Open Space Sales Tax in the form of new playgrounds, ballfields, trails and aquatic center additions.

Last week, the Adams County Board of Commissioners awarded $9 million in open space grants for 21 projects in cities and towns including Thornton, Westminster, Bennett, Strasburg and Brighton.

Benedict Park in Brighton will receive $1.75 million for new playgrounds and to rebuild an old irrigation system. The money will also go toward improvements to its skate park and new landscaping.

City View Park in the Welby neighborhood, which has been subject to vandalism, will receive a $1.25 million renovation, including a walking trial, pollinator garden and play area.

Bennett Park and Recreation Center was awarded $58,000 to repair its leaky roof and $21,000 for a pool cover. The growing town will also receive $25,000 for bleachers so that more people have somewhere to sit during community events.

Buffalo Run Golf Course in Commerce City will be able to add a second single-rider disabled golf cart to its collection. Commerce City’s Second Creek corridor will also get funding for restoration.

Other projects which will see funds from the open space tax benefit include 27 of Thornton’s 33 ballfields which need repair and replacement and the complete renovation of three playgrounds within the Fox Run subdivision.

Westminster will use $25,000 to buy two new ATV’s to help manage noxious weeds and the Wolf Creek Run Athletic Fields Renovation will nearly double its facilities in Strasburg.

Hyland Hills Parks and Recreation District and Sand Creek Regional Greenway Partnership round out the areas which will receive money.

When the Open Space Sales Tax was presented to Adams County voters in 1999, the ballot question called for the creation of an Open Space Advisory Board. This board recommends open space projects to the Board of County Commissioners for funding.

Grants are funded from 68% of the tax proceeds and are awarded twice a year.