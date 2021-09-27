The Aurora City Council once again voted down a proposal to allow new businesses where patrons can legally consume marijuana — however, the proposal might get another chance soon.

Two weeks after a previous proposal for marijuana hospitality businesses failed in a 5-5 tie, Monday’s vote failed 5-4, with Councilman Juan Marcano switching to vote "no” and Mayor Mike Coffman unable to vote “no” because he can only make or break ties.

By changing his vote, Marcano is on the prevailing side of the proposal. This means he can reintroduce the ordinance without waiting six months, which would have been required if the proposal failed with another tie. Marcano said he plans to reintroduce the proposal after the November election.

Councilman Dave Gruber, who voted against the proposal, called Marcano’s vote switch “disgusting behavior” and “raw politics.”

“When you talk about voting against your moral code, this is exactly that,” Gruber said.

Marcano shot back, saying it is “a typical Republican thing to deflect” when parliamentary procedure is used for other reasons than to “tank popular legislations.”

“I did in fact use parliamentary procedure for the intent of advancing equity in our city,” Marcano said. “I do fully intend to bring this back after we have a council that is hopefully not susceptible to threats."

Marcano’s comment comes after some council members raised concerns that opponents changed their votes without explanation, since the proposal initially passed its first reading. In the last meeting, opponents argued hospitality businesses could increase impaired driving.

If Marcano does reintroduce the proposal after the election, it will be presented to an entirely new council. Only one of five incumbents whose terms end this year is running for re-election in November.

Marcano’s vote switch happened after the council voted down an effort to postpone the vote to Dec. 20 with a 5-5 tie. The postponement was introduced by Councilman Curtis Gardner, the sponsor of the proposal.

“Every council member on this call has previously voted to continue items even if they disagreed with the policy out of professional courtesy,” Gardner said. “I hope that I’m given the same courtesy.”

Councilwoman Françoise Bergan said postponing a proposal to a new council extends beyond professional courtesy, calling it “unethical” and “dishonorable.”

In the end, Marcano, Gruber, Bergan, Marsha Berzins and Angela Lawson voted against the proposal and Gardner, Alison Coombs, Allison Hiltz and Crystal Murillo voted for it.

If passed, the proposal would have permitted 24 marijuana hospitality businesses in the city, including some which could offer marijuana sales. The permits would require state and local licenses.

For the first five years, "social equity" applicants would have been guaranteed at least half of the licenses granted for the hospitality business with a 50% discount on associated city business fees.

Neighboring Denver approved marijuana hospitality businesses in April. Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses expects to open an application process for those businesses in November.