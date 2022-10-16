Boulder County leaders propose a $22 million reduction in spending in their draft 2023 budget, predicting fluctuations in their largest source of revenue — property taxes.

The recommended $527.4 million budget serves as a starting point for the Board of County Commissioners to consider as they set a balanced budget by Dec. 15.

A Boulder County spokesperson said the draft budget usually starts smaller than the final version the board adopts, as the board will add funding requests. Yet, county leaders must also plan for anticipated changes in funding.

Boulder County's revenue comes from a variety of sources, including property, sales and use taxes. Sales and use tax showed a 17% gain last year as pandemic restrictions loosened, and county leaders expect a 6% increase in 2023. However, they are hedging their bets against a potential decrease in property tax revenue next year due to changes in state legislation.

Senate bill 22-238, passed last session and signed by the governor, temporarily reduces the commercial property tax rate from 29% to 27.9%, and the residential tax rate from 6.95% to 6.76% for the next two years. The measure also reduces the taxable value of a commercial property by $30,000 and a home by $15,000. State lawmakers said the new law will provide $700 million in property tax relief over two years for homeowners and businesses.

With the expected increase in sales and use tax, and decrease in property tax, Boulder leaders expect revenue to remain flat.

"With this premise, county staff will try to conserve as much 'flexible revenues' as possible to increase the year end fund balance for all years leading up to 2023 and decrease any expenditure where possible," the draft document states.

Still, the county is planning on salary increases for employees and elected officials. The budget shows an increase of $14.3 million to base salaries across the board, with $3.5 million being added to the elected office and department head discretionary pool for qualified employees. The total compensation plan in the budget is $17.9 million with the majority coming from the county's general fund. The budget states salary increases are necessary in part to combat the "great resignation."

Capital expenditures requests total almost $14 million in the draft budget. Projects include the Alternative Sentencing Facility continued construction, various building systems equipment and upgrades to the Boulder County Siren response and Mobile unit. IN addition, the county plans to spend almost $3 million in technology software replacement and upgrades. Vehicle replacement is budgeted for another $1.5 million.

Commissioners will hold a virtual public hearing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 25. There is also a comment form online.

The public can access a recording of the Oct. 11 budget officer's presentation. The Board of County Commissioners will consider additional budget requests, priorities and adjustments to the budget at their annual budget work session at 2 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 10. The final budget will be adopted at a public meeting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 6.

The public cannot comment at the Nov. 10 or Dec. 6 meetings, but are welcome to attend.

Additional information about the budget adoption process and current and prior budgets is available here.