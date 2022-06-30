Brighton will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on July 26 at the site of its future water treatment plant, kickstarting a $155 million project that will be in the works for three more years.
The treatment plant, which will be at 4350 E. Bromley Lane, will replace Brighton's current plant that is "nearing the end of its lifespan," according to a news release from the city.
Brighton officials said the new plant will also solve the city's issues with capacity limits by producing an additional 10 million gallons of treated drinking water per day.
Completion of the plant is expected by the end of 2025 and is intended to meet growth needs through at least 2045 using the latest water treatment technology.
“The groundbreaking will mark the beginning of Brighton’s biggest water project in the city’s history,” Marc Johns, interim director of utilities, said in a news release. “The new water plant is much needed considering the state of our current water treatment plant and the city’s water needs for the future. We are looking forward to starting this exciting project.”
Environmental engineering and construction firm Brown & Caldwell and construction partner Garney Construction will take on the project together, which will include organic carbon removal, greensand filters for removing manganese and turbidity, chemical storage and pumping. Grading and earthwork will take up the first part of the project, with the foundation being added in December.