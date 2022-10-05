The City of Brighton received over $450,000 from the recent sale of the Denver Broncos, according to a news release.
The stadium lease agreement requires the Metropolitan Football Stadium District to give a portion of the sale proceeds to communities, including Brighton's taxpayers, that paid the stadium by taxing themselves.
Until 2011, a sales tax in the district helped fund the Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. The cities and counties that paid into the tax will receive over $41 million in total, according to the release.
National Football League owners approved the sale in August from the Pat Bowlen trust to Rob Walton, Greg and Carrie Penner, Mellody Hobson, Condoleezza Rice and Lewis Hamilton for $4.65 billion.
The stadium lease requires the funds to go toward "youth activity programs," according to the release. City of Brighton Spokesperson Linda Ong said the city is reviewing project ideas. Ong did not specify whether the city will poll the public.
"Youth in Brighton are a top priority for the city," Brighton Director of Finance Catrina Asher said in the release. "We're excited to put the money towards helping young people in our community."