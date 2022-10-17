After unanimously approving Ron Thomas as the city's new police chief Monday night, the Denver City Council moved on to a more complex issue: The budget.

In advance of next Monday's public hearings, the council officially opened Michael Hancock's budget for public inspection.

Residents can now view the budget between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily in Room 451 of the Denver City and County Building. The public hearing for the budget will begin at 5:30 p.m., or as soon as the council agenda permits, on Oct. 24.

Residents who object to any part of the budget may do so before or during the public hearing. Council will consider objections and make changes as needed before the budget is due on Nov. 17.

The council also approved two proclamations.

One recognized Oct. 22 as International Stuttering Awareness Day, which council members and Jenny McGuire, an advocate for stutterers, said is an excellent step in reducing the stigma associated with the condition.

"There is a lot of narrative that stuttering is a disorder that has to be overcome," McGuire told the council. "This narrative (can cause) people who stutter to experience deep and painful shame when we work our tails off in speech therapy, but never get to overcome a mild stutter."

Up to 1% of the world's population and an estimated 3 million Americans stutter, according to the proclamation. One of those estimated 3 million Americans is District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer's daughter.

"I see what it does to her sense of self-worth every single day, even though she's only 13 years old," Sawyer said. "I just wanted to say thank you for all of your great work."

McGuire was joined on stage by Steff Lebsack, who runs Lebsack Speech Therapy in Denver.

"So thank you, Denver City Council, for showing that children in Denver can grow up without the stigma of being fluent," she said. "Thank you for bringing awareness so that less children can be bullied for the way they talk."

The proclamation recognized the impact stuttering has on adults and children, highlighting embarrassment that can lead to harmful emotional stress. But the proclamation, and by extension the City Council, say stuttering should be viewed as a "form of verbal diversity" and recognized as a different way of speaking.

A second proclamation recognized the importance of after-school programs in Denver and the 2022 National Lights on After School Day.

National Lights on After School Day is Oct. 20. Council President Jamie Torres introduced the legislation and highlighted the importance of the programs.

At least 30 children, most of whom participate in an after-school program, joined the council meeting Monday night.

"I want to thank all of our guests for being here today," Torres said. "Every single one of you are a gem to the city."

Multiple council members said they participated in after-school programs while growing up. Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca described herself as a "product of after-school programming." She highlighted the benefits of programs, including a way for some to get food, a safe place, and computer access for homework.

Councilman Chris Hinds used his experience with after-school programs to encourage the children in the audience.

"All of you could be up here one day," Councilman Hinds said. "I'm jealous; I never got to see government when I was in after-school programs."