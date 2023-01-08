The Denver City Council has 15 resolutions on its agenda ahead of today's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are six bills being introduced from various committees and nine that are on final consideration. There will be one required public hearing and one courtesy public hearing.
Here's a list of the major happenings at council today:
Contracts and Resolutions:
22-1679: Approves a purchase order for $3.9 million to obtain seven heavy-duty snow removal vehicles to support deicing operations at Denver International Airport.
22-1567: Amends a contract with the Mental Health Center of Denver by adding $885,968 to expand the Support Team Assisted Response program, adding six behavioral health clinicians citywide. The new contracted total is just under $2.3 million.
23-0013: A resolution settling a claim involving the Denver Police Department. Approves expenditure and payment of $162,500 to Shaiitarrio Brown and the Bagley Law firm for all claims related to Shaiitarrio Brown and Brittany King v Denver.
23-0014: A resolution settling a claim with the Denver Sheriff's Department. Approves expenditure and payment of $75,000 to Baumgartner Law LLC for all claims related to Luke Horowitz v. James Jeffery, a former Denver Sheriff's deputy.
23-0023: A second resolution settling a claim involving the Denver Police Department. Approves expenditure and payment of $162,500 to Shaiitarrio Brown and the Bagley Law firm for claims related to Shaiitarrio Brown and Brittany King v Denver.
Bills:
22-1632: A bill being introduced that approves a purchase and sale agreement with IH Holdings Sixteen, LLC for $9 million through June 30, 2023 for the acquisition of hotel properties located at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. to provide 95 supportive housing units.
22-1664: A bill being introduce that amends the Denver Zoning Code, creating the Cherry Creek East Commercial Mixed-Use Design Overlay zone district and the Cherry Creek East Residential Design Overlay district. If ordered published, a public hearing will be held on Monday, Feb. 6.
22-1653: A bill adopting the 2022 Denver Building Code, Denver Fire Code and Denver Green Code. This requires a change to the Denver Revised Municipal Code.
22-1625: A bill approving an intergovernmental agreement for $900,000 which allows the city to make transportation, safety and green space improvements at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Shoshone Street. This is related to city redevelopment of 3210 N. Shoshone St.
22-1564: A bill approving an intergovernmental agreement with Denver Health and Hospital Authority for $500,000 through Sept. 30 for maternal child health services for care coordination for children and youth with special healthcare needs.
Public Hearings:
22-1456: A required public hearing changing the zone classification for 6302 E. 63rd Ave. and 6308 N. Argonne St. in Council District 11.
22-1614: A courtesy public hearing amending chapter 58 of the Denver Revised Municipal Code to provide a civil penalty for wage theft. Also adds clarifications to enforcement provisions concerning wage theft.
The full city council agenda may be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.
Those who wish to sign up for comment at public hearings may do so online, or email written testimony to dencc@denvergov.org. The sign up period online is between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. the day of the public hearing.