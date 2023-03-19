The Denver City Council will likely approve two more settlements related to claims involving the Denver Police Department ahead of Monday's 3:30 p.m. meeting.

There were six such resolutions last week totaling $1.6 million. The two this week total $110,000.

The council agenda includes 30 resolutions, four bills being introduced and four in final consideration.

Here's a list of the major items before the council Monday:

Contracts and Resolutions

23-0200: A resolution approving a master purchase order with AM Signal, LLC for $1.5 million and through February 2026 to purchase traffic control signal heads to support traffic operations citywide.

23-0216: A resolution declaring the intent of Denver to issue an amount not to exceed $11 million of its multifamily housing revenue bonds for Archdiocesan Housing, Inc., or it's affiliates to support the 63-unit multifamily apartment project called All Saints Apartments at 2559 S. Federal Blvd.

23-0217: A resolution declaring the intent of Denver to issue an amount not to exceed $12.5 million of its multifamily housing revenue bonds for The Saint Francis Center to support the 60-unit multifamily apartment project called the St. Francis Center West at 211 N. Federal Blvd.

23-0314: A resolution authorizing and approving the expenditure and payment of $71,000 to Levi Frasier and his attorneys, Loevy and Loevy, settling a claim involving the Denver Police Department.

23-0315: A resolution authorizing and approving the expenditure and payment of $39,000, made payable to the Bagley Law Firm, LLC, settling a claim involving the Denver Police Department.

Bills

23-0215: A bill for an ordinance approving an amendment to the service plan for the Denargo Market Metropolitan Districts. If ordered published a public hearing will be held on March 28.

23-0206: A bill for an ordinance approving an individual landmark designation for a property at 618 S. Monroe Way. If ordered published a public hearing will be held on April 10.

23-0187: A bill for an ordinance in final consideration appropriating $5 million in the Colorado Convention Center capital fund for Colorado Convention Center maintenance to correct an omission in the 2023 Long Bill.

23-0192: A bill for an ordinance in final consideration amending a revenue agreement with the State of Colorado Office of Behavioral Health to modify the scope of work and exhibits for substance use disorder, mental health treatment, competency enhancements and jail medication assisted treatment at Denver County Jail. No change to amount or duration.

There are no public hearings scheduled for Monday night's meeting.