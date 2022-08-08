The Colorado Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Colorado contest to celebrate the state’s rich manufacturing history.
The state's more than 4,800 manufacturing firms generate about $26 billion and employ roughly 152,000 Coloradans.
“Colorado is home to some of the most innovative companies in manufacturing, and we’re proud to bring attention to the many fascinating products made right here in our state,” Loren Furman, president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.
Eligible products include anything made in Colorado using manufacturing processes. The product must be manufactured in a Colorado-based facility, but the company is not required to be Colorado-based. Self-nominations and nominations of others are encouraged. Participation in the competition is free.
The chamber is accepting nominations until Sept. 9. A panel of judges will select the top 10 finalists by late September.
On Oct. 20, the chamber will hold its annual luncheon, where it will honor the finalists and announce the winner.
Nominations can be made at coolestthingcolorado.com/nominations.