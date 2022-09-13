The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment hiked the state’s hourly minimum wage rate $1.09 to $13.65 starting Jan. 1, according to a news release.

The department, with the state’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics, raised the existing $12.56 minimum wage 8.68% according to a formula laid out by the state’s Constitution.

The minimum wage adjustments are based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan statistical area, which is calculated and issued by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The news comes on the heels of Denver raising its minimum wage for 2023 as well. Denver's minimum wage will increase to $17.29 per hour starting Jan. 1.

Minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will increase to $14.27 per hour if they earn at least $3.02 in tips per hour.

Denver is among dozens of cities that are raising their minimum wage to more than $17 an hour. In November 2019, Denver City Council approved an ordinance outlining minimum wage increases for three years.

That’s due to a state law allowing municipalities to raise city minimum wages higher than the state’s level.

One of the state’s largest chambers, the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, opposes the minimum wage hikes on the premise that employers will pass that additional cost on to customers — exacerbating the already-high inflation that’s driving prices upward.

Denver's minimum wage ordinance took effect on Jan. 1, 2020, and is structured the same as Colorado's minimum wage increases. After the final increase outlined in the ordinance is done on Jan. 1, 2023, annual minimum wage increases will be based on the CPI to ensure wages keep up with the city's increasing cost of living.