Colorado officials are urging residents to take advantage of two expanded tax credits this filing season, programs for which many people qualify and can translate to thousands of dollars.
More than 92% of Coloradans with children qualify for the child tax credit, state officials said, which can translate to up to $3,600 per child. Many residents also qualify for the earned-income tax credit, which this year can mean up to $6,700 back when you file your taxes.
Previously, the child tax credit was just a credit — meaning it could be used to reduce how much you owed on your taxes, said Isabel Dickson, an economic mobility specialist for the state Department of Public Health and Environment. Now, it's refundable, meaning you get money back, and families don't need any income to qualify. Dickson said families can receive a full credit if they make below $75,000 in a single-income household or $150,000 in a dual-income home.
Children under 5 years of age qualify for $3,600, she said, and those between the ages of 6 and 17 qualify for $3,000.
The earned-income tax credit is for people who work and make below certain income thresholds. Levels vary based on income and number of qualifying children; details are available on the Internal Revenue Service's website. Qualifying families can pursue both the child and earned-income tax credits, Dickson said, and they can be sought while filing your taxes, which must be completed by April 18.
The state has set up a website resource to help Coloradans file their taxes and take advantage of the credits. The site, getaheadcolorado.org, provides information and direct help filing taxes for people below certain income thresholds. Even if people don't owe money this year, Dickson said, they should file taxes to pursue the credits.
"We just want to help Colorado families take full advantage of these state and federal tax credits so they don't miss out on having cash in their pockets," Dickson said. "Prices going up, we're all feeling that, and tax credits are a way that families can boost their financial security."