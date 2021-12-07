A parking lot next to Coors Field may soon become an apartment building after the Denver City Council land use committee approved the rezoning proposal Tuesday, moving it to the full council for a final vote.

The parking lot is located at 2000 Blake St., on the corner of 20th Street and Blake Street, immediately south of Coors Field. If the rezoning is approved, the 0.29 acres of land would be developed into a 72-unit, eight-floor apartment building with retail on the ground floor.

“The proposed mixed-use development, replacing the existing parking lot, will improve the streetscape,” said Senior City Planner Libby Kaiser. “Both Blake and 20th streets are downtown arterials, which are surrounded by intense, pedestrian-oriented land uses.”

The other parking lot adjacent to 2000 Blake St. also intends to rezone. If approved, it would be turned into the Rockies Plaza, a center to host game-day events, Kaiser said.

The committee received no opposition to the rezoning proposal and three letters of support from the LoDo District, the Lower Downtown Neighborhood Association and the Ballpark Collective.

Though the committee was supportive of the rezoning, some members took issue with the plan to make only 12.5% of the future apartments income-restricted. Of the 72 units, nine would be reserved for households earning up to 80% of the area median income — up to $55,950 for one person.

“That’s not going to get us where we need to go,” Councilman Paul Kashmann said. “I just don’t see those numbers protective of public health and safety with the housing crisis that we’re in.”

Mike Harrington, the landowner, said he cannot afford to make more of the units income-restricted because the building is severely limited in how large it can be.

Under city regulations, the building cannot be taller than eight stories so that someone standing on the roof wouldn’t be able to see into Coors Field, Kaiser said. Harrington said this limits the building to having around 70 to 72 units.

“The limited size of our development and the height limitation are the two biggest drivers of where we ended up,” Harrington said. “Understand that all developers these days are faced with increasing costs and issues with supply and demand.”

Committee members unanimously approved the rezoning proposal. The full council will hold two votes on the proposal in the coming weeks.