On the ninth anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting, Rep. Jason Crow and Rep. Ed Perlmutter, both Democrats, reintroduced legislation to designate July 20 as "National Heroes Day."
The legislation was inspired by the heroism shown by first responders and by four men -- Jonathan Blunk, John Larimer, Matt McQuinn, and Alex Teves -- who used their bodies as shields to protect their girlfriends from bullets in the Century 16 theater.
The four men were among the 12 who died.
"Every year, Aurora and the greater Colorado community come together to remember the lives lost in the trauma," Crow said while addressing the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. "We also come together to recognize the everyday heroes that stepped up to help their neighbors and loved ones. Their heroism saved lives."
The resolution was first introduced one year ago and attempted to recognize the everyday heroes and shed light on essential workers and others who put their lives at risk to help others.
"During these tough times, it is everyday heroes who demonstrate courage, initiative and bravery and who take action to assist others and their community in a time of need," said Perlmutter.
"Let's follow these shining examples and all the every day heroes as we each work to be a positive force in our community and bring kindness and selflessness to everyday life."