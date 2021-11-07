After Republican candidates appeared to have swept four out of the five open seats on the Aurora City Council, a second Democratic candidate took the lead Friday in Ward 3.

As of Friday evening, Democrat Ruben Medina has received 50.73% of counted votes, beating Republican opponent Jono Scott by 120 votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office. Official results are expected to be released next week.

Medina’s newly anticipated victory over Scott brings the council closer to an even party split, with six out of the 10 members leaning right. Prior to the election, the party makeup of the council was five to five.

“While this race was close in votes, it was definitely not close in funding,” Medina said. “Like the workers of Aurora who have taken on corporate giants this year, my supporters proved that people power can always prevail.”

Outside of Ward 3, Republicans Danielle Jurinsky and Dustin Zvonek are projected to win the two at-large seats, in addition to Steve Sundberg in Ward 2. The only other Democratic candidate expected to win is incumbent Crystal Murillo of Ward 1.

These results would flip the party representation of Ward 2 and one of the at-large seats from Democrat to Republican, as well as flip Ward 3 from Republican to Democrat.

“The results in Aurora give me hope for the city,” Jurinsky said. “Council will change now to be more business friendly as well as to make public safety a top priority.”

This election essentially returns the historically conservative council to its roots, after a wave of progressive candidates were elected in 2017 and 2019, creating an unusually even party split among council members.

With the new Republican majority — in addition to Republican Mayor Mike Coffman who serves as a tie-breaking vote — conservative initiatives are likely to begin passing through the council, including Coffman’s homeless camping ban that previously failed with repeated tie votes in August.

“Knocking on several thousand doors, it is clearly apparent rising crime is the top issue on people’s minds. Homeless camping as well,” Sundberg said. “Hopefully, we as a council can reach a consensus on how to solve these challenges and more.”

The council’s recent steps toward pursuing police reform and establishing affordable housing programs may also be at risk.

“I'm very worried about many people's safety and well-being,” Democrat Councilwoman Alison Coombs said on Twitter. “If people thought Aurora was lagging on supporting vulnerable people before, I fear we have not seen the worst of it."

Murillo was the only incumbent to run for reelection. Republican Councilwoman Marsha Berzins was term-limited, while Republican Councilman Dave Gruber and Councilwomen Nicole Johnston and Allison Hiltz, both Democrats, stepped down to spend more time with their families.

This is a significant turnover for the council as Gruber, Hiltz and Johnston served only one of their possible three four-year terms.

The remaining five council members who were not up for reelection this year are Democrats Coombs and Juan Marcano, Republicans Curtis Gardner and Françoise Bergan and unaffiliated Angela Lawson, a former Republican who leans right.