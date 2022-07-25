Denver City Council on Monday approved three contracts totaling $9 million for the development, design and installation of electric vehicle charging equipment, battery storage and other green energy alternatives.
The contracts with EnergyLink, Intermountain Electric Inc. and McKinstry Essention LLC are for $3 million each. The contracts are good through the end of July 2025.
Council member Amanda Sawyer was the sole dissenting vote because she wants to see improved backend reporting for on-call contracts. She said officials with the city’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability & Resiliency told her that they are working on creating a better reporting process, but she voted no because it’s not yet in place.