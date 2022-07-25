100320-dg-cityhall0006.JPG

The Denver City Hall building is pictured on Oct. 3,2020. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Denver Gazette)

 Forrest Czarnecki

Denver City Council on Monday approved three contracts totaling $9 million for the development, design and installation of electric vehicle charging equipment, battery storage and other green energy alternatives. 

The contracts with EnergyLink, Intermountain Electric Inc. and McKinstry Essention LLC are for $3 million each. The contracts are good through the end of July 2025.

Council member Amanda Sawyer was the sole dissenting vote because she wants to see improved backend reporting for on-call contracts. She said officials with the city’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability & Resiliency told her that they are working on creating a better reporting process, but she voted no because it’s not yet in place. 

Monitor overseeing Aurora's public safety consent decree issues first report
Metro Moves | Slim Chickens opens Parker location

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.