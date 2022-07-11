Denver City Council approved a group of contracts for around $60 million with four service providers who will meet the city’s telecommunications and connectivity needs for the next five years Monday night.
Telecommunications services allow Denver to keep about 180 sites connected to the city’s primary data center, according to a presentation given to Denver’s Finance and Governance committee in June. Services include interconnectivity between buildings, emergency services, internet connectivity for city services and phone services.
The four five-year contracts are with:
- Zayo Group, LLC for $5 million
- Allstream Business US, LLC for $5 million
- Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC for $20 million
- CenturyLink Communications, LLC for $30 million
The city anticipates optimizing monthly costs with lower rates through the group of four contracts who will work with the entire city. Having four contracts also gives the city more flexibility with their variety of services and infrastructure in the city.
No council members called out the contracts for a vote or discussion, so they passed unanimously in a block vote. These contracts will not need to pass a second vote.