Crews broke ground on a $17.3 million housing project Tuesday that will provide supportive housing for homeless residents in Denver, the city announced.

The project, called Rhonda’s Place, will be a 49-unit complex at 211 S. Federal Blvd. comprised of one-bedroom, one-bathroom units reserved for residents who make 30% or below the area median income — just over $22,000 for one person, according to city data.

“With the right supports in place, people can and are exiting homelessness and achieving stability in their lives,” said Mayor Michael Hancock. “Housing with supports works, and Rhonda’s Place is one of a number of housing investments Denver’s making to help individuals from homelessness back into housing."

Rhonda’s Place will provide residents with on-site addiction recovery services, case management, nurse practitioner visits, education programs, benefits assistance, psychiatry appointments and transportation to grocery stores and doctor visits.

The monthly rent will be $1,238 for each apartment; however, residents will pay no more than 30% of their adjusted gross income to rent, with the rest covered by project-based vouchers, city officials said.

Rhonda’s Place is named after the late Rhonda Knop, a longtime activist, real estate agent and member of the REDI board of directors — the nonprofit corporation that developed the housing project.

“Nothing makes me happier than hearing from people about how my mom affected their lives,” said Damon Knop, Rhonda’s son. “Her legacy lives long within these people’s lives. Rhonda’s Place is so exciting for our family and friends because it means her legacy will continue to build and live long.”

Rhonda’s Place was funded in part by $2.3 million from Denver’s Homelessness Resolution fund, in addition to $9 million in tax-exempt bonds and up to $3 million in taxable bonds approved by the City Council last month.

Rhonda’s Place is expected to open to tenants in December 2022, city officials said.