The Denver City Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit Friday in an effort to edit Initiative 303 on the November ballot, removing its deadline for the city to enforce its urban camping ban.

If passed by voters, Initiative 303 would require the city to take action against reported illegal camps within 72 hours and allow citizens to sue if the city fails to do so. The initiative also requires the city to establish four authorized camping locations with running water, restrooms and lighting.

The lawsuit, filed by City Attorney Kristin Bronson, argues that the ordinance “exceeds the legislative authority of voter initiatives” and “infringes on Denver’s basic administrative functions.”

“It mandates the manner in which Denver enforces its (Unauthorized Camping Ordinance) ... without regard to law enforcement discretion,” Bronson wrote. “The executive branch has inherent discretion to enforce criminal laws.”

Bronson said numerous factors can contribute to how long the city takes to respond to illegal camps, including health and safety concerns, law enforcement resources, the source of the complaint and whether there is probable cause for enforcement.

The lawsuit calls for the removal of the subsection of the initiative that contains the 72-hour deadline and the power for citizens to sue the city over failure to comply.

The lawsuit was filed against Garrett Flicker, chair of Denver’s Republican Party, and the initiative’s other four proponents. Flicker defended the initiative, saying the lawsuit has “no standing.”

“What the city’s doing is particularly heinous,” Flicker said. “I think this is a last desperate attempt by the city to get rid of 303 and circumvent the democratic process. … It needs to be left up to the voters.”

Flicker said the City Attorney’s Office should be directing the lawsuit at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office instead of the initiative’s proponents, since Clerk and Recorder Paul López approved the initiative for the ballot.

“If the initiative proponents gather enough signatures and comply with other legal and administrative requirements, the Clerk must place the initiative on the ballot," said Alton Dillard, spokesman for the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. “The instant litigation was not initiated by the Clerk."

Dillard said the Clerk and Recorder's Office will comply with any instruction or order issued by the court.

This is not the first time Denver has pushed back against Initiative 303. Last month, the City Council made a proclamation urging residents to vote against 303, saying it contradicts federal court orders requiring the city to provide at least seven days notice before shutting down large camps.

Councilwoman Robin Kniech said the initiative would create a legal bind for the city, opening the city up to federal lawsuits if they don’t provide seven days notice before closing camps, and opening the city to citizen lawsuits if they don’t close camps within three days.

“Either way, this measure solves nothing,” Kniech said during the proclamation presentation. “It guarantees that the city will pay money on lawyers and lawsuits by setting up a chaotic expectation that the city can’t meet.”

Flicker said he disagrees with this interpretation of the initiative, arguing that the language does not say the camps must be shut down.

“Nothing states in 303 that we have to remove a camp within 72 hours, it just says the city has to take action within 72 hours,” Flicker said. “That could simply mean posting a notice.”

Flicker also shot down allegations that Initiative 303 would allow citizens to pursue vigilante enforcement of the camping ban, saying the initiative only allows citizens to hold the city accountable for the camping ban enforcement through “purely legal means.”

In addition to the lawsuit, Bronson filed a motion Friday requesting an expedited hearing to resolve the matter before the election on Nov. 2.