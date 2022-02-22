Denver City Council approved Mayor Michael Hancock’s appointment of Armando Saldate as the city’s new executive director of public safety Tuesday night in a 12-1 vote.
Saldate has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, most recently serving as an assistant deputy executive director in Denver’s public safety department. He previously worked as a civilian commander in the internal affairs bureau for the sheriff's department and as a supervisor in the department's Data Science Unit.
The position has a salary of $168,861, per Denver's city charter.
In early January, Hancock said Saldate helped lead the development of Denver's Early Intervention Team, which provides an alternative response to police for noncriminal calls related to homeless encampments. He also helped with the Street Enforcement Team, which includes civilians tasked with enforcing "quality of life" ordinances in Denver, such as unauthorized camping and trespassing.
At the council meeting Tuesday, Saldate explained his emphasis on looking at public safety through a public health lens because of how many public safety challenges are rooted in public health, such as mental illness and substance misuse. He said in his time already serving as the interim director prior to his confirmation, he’s working with the office of behavioral health strategies to create an agenda prioritizing public health.
Saldate said he wants to make himself accessible to the community, and that he set this expectation with his staff as well.
“I think it's important for us to be seen, but it's also important to also treat everyone with respect and to have dialogue with our constituents,” Saldate said. “... What I want you to see is substantive change on things that matter. I want to also build sustainable change and I want to back that up with policies and practice.”
District 3 Councilmember Jaime Torres asked Saldate what his commitment is to removing toxicity from the public safety department, as she said toxic employees make for a toxic workplace and public safety employees are held to a high standard “because we literally place our lives in their hands.”
Saldate said part of his career has been dedicated to internal accountability and that he has arrested uniformed officers before. He said he’ll work with all entities that provide oversight and leadership teams to make sure it is clear that misconduct isn’t acceptable on the job.
“We have to make sure that those folks that are out there wearing our uniform and doing the job that they've sworn to do are held accountable,” Saldate said. “When they are those toxic employees, when they are the folks that shouldn’t be wearing the badge — I've encountered those folks — they need to go.”
District 9 Councilmember Candi CdeBaca voted against his appointment, as she said she’s heard “loud and clear” from many residents that they’re concerned about Saldate’s appointment, particularly when it comes to previous initiatives he’s led.
“My constituents have pointed several times to the confusing, problematic and ineffective initiatives around traumatic displacements of the sick and unhoused,” CdeBaca said. “These initiatives were implemented unsuccessfully under the leadership of Mr. Saldate and have been the only example of his capabilities, yet here we are elevating him to the highest office that is responsible for public safety at one of the most challenging times in our history.”
CdeBaca said Saldate has failed to show the integrity the city should expect from a leader at this level of government.
“I hope that in this role, he'll find the courage to not only speak up against injustice but to act to remedy it with his new powers, because I have not witnessed his ability to act courageously in a public fashion or show the leadership necessary in such a powerful and controversial role…” CdeBaca said.
One person who spoke at public comment also spoke against Saldate's appointment.
Saldate has been serving as the interim executive direction since Murphy Robinson stepped down in January. Robinson came into the position after his predecessor Troy Riggs left in the winter of 2020, also after holding the job for less than two years.