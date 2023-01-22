The Denver City Council has four resolutions on its agenda ahead of today's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are four bills being introduced from various committees and two that are on final consideration. There will be two required public hearings and one courtesy public hearing.
Here's a list of the major happenings at council today:
Contracts and Resolutions:
23-0010: A resolution approving a lease agreement with Premisys Support Group Inc. for two years and three one-year options to extend. The agreement approves a lease of almost 4,000 square feet at Denver International Airport's south campus, which will allow Premysis to continue providing telecommunications design and installation services at DEN.
23-0022: Approves the mayoral reappointment of Dean Griffin and Liza McInroy to the Cherry Creek north business improvement district, effective immediately and expiring in 2025.
Bills:
23-0015: A bill being introduced that seeks to de-criminalize "jaywalking."
22-1634: A bill approving a development agreement with ACM Park Hill JV VII, LLC. The bill assigns ACM Park Hill many responsibilities related to the redevelopment of the Park Hill Golf Course at 4141 E. 35th Ave., including creating parks and open space and affordable housing.
Public hearings:
22-1628: A required public hearing on a bill approving the consolidated service plan for the creation of five metropolitan districts, as required by state law. The districts will provide for construction, financing, operation, maintenance and coordination of public improvements necessary to repurpose the former Park Hill Golf Course property, according to documentation.
22-1629: A public hearing on a bill approving zoning changes for 4141 E. 35th Ave. to allow for mixed use development in the former Park Hill Golf Course.
22-1635: A 30-minute courtesy public hearing on a bill approving ballot language asking Denver voters to grant the city permission to relinquish the conservation easement in place on the Park Hill Golf Course.