The Denver City Council will approve new contracts and make amendments to existing ones during Monday's council meeting. The council will also hold several public hearings where they will act as the board of directors for four general improvement districts.

Denver International Airport

Contracts concerning Denver International Airport (DIA) require some of the highest dollar values, though council will also make investments in affordable housing for seniors and chronically homeless young adults.

The first DIA contract is with Group14 Engineering LLC., a Denver based construction engineering firm founded in 1992. The contract is for $5 million and three years, with two one-year options to extend.

Under the contract, Group14 will provide on-call personnel for quality assurance inspection services. These personnel will work on projects at DIA from start to finish. Group14 is a certified woman owned small business and women's business enterprise with the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.

The second is another on-call contract, also for three years with two one-year options to extend, but with Logistical Services LLC for $23 million. Logistical Services LLC will provide technical and professional support services to DIA related to baggage claim systems.

Agreements to aid homeless

While the $28 million in DIA contracts dwarfs the money spent on affordable housing and homeless shelters, the Denver City Council plans to spend $6.4 million funding loans addressing those issues.

The first loan is to Penrose Holdings LLC worth $3 million. The loan will provide gap financing to Penrose so it can construct and operate housing for 56 homeless 16-25 year-olds.

The second is an agreement for $3.4 million, made up of two different loans, to Archway Montview Manor LLC. The first, a cash flow loan, is for $1.45 million and 30 years, while the second is a performance loan of $1.95 million and 60 years.

The loans pay for acquisition and renovation of a 13 story building located at 1663 Steele St. which has 88 housing units. The building primarily serves seniors in need of affordable housing.

Aptim contract

Council is expected to approve an amendment to a contract with Aptim Environmental and Infrastructure LLC., adding $18 million, bringing the contract total to $27 million.

Denver's contract with Aptim provides money for administrative services and rebates. The rebates encourage Denverites to buy electric modes of transportation, solar panels and other climate action technology.

Settlement expected

City council is expected to settle a claim involving the Denver Police Department worth $65,000. It involves the case Eric Brandt v. The City and County of Denver, Frederick Kitchens, Ashley Cox, Christopher Baird, Jordan Peterson, Adolph Chavez Jr., Anthony Guzman and Kenneth D. Chavez.

Brandt was sentenced to 12 years in prison for threatening comments made towards Colorado judges.

Other business

On final consideration for council are 12 operating plans and budgets for business improvement districts throughout the city and the 2023 Denver tourism improvement district budget.

Council will close out the night by reconvening as the board of directors for the 14th Street, Gateway Village, River North and Sun Valley general improvement districts. They will act in this capacity to consider and potentially approve the 2023 work plan and budgets for those districts.