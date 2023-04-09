The Denver City Council will consider amending a contract to add $5 million to the business impact opportunity fund, which provides financial and technical support to small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The doubling of the contract would be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money and is intended to help businesses citywide.

The resolution is one of 18 others the council will consider during Monday’s 3:30 p.m. meeting. Also on the agenda are six bills, three of which are in final consideration. The council will also preside over three public hearings, one concerning a landmark designation and the other two dealing with map zone amendments.

Here’s a list of happenings at the council Monday night:

Resolutions/Contracts:

23-0328: A resolution amending a contract with Mile High United Way, Inc. to add $5,000,000 in ARPA money for a new contract total of $10,000,000 and a new end date of June 30, 2026 to run the business impact opportunity fund program and support small businesses impacted by COVID-19 with financial and technical assistance citywide.

23-0329: A resolution approving a revenue sharing agreement with Denver Film Society for a $200 per show programming fee and 15% of net ticket sales in compensation annually, not to exceed $250,000 for the contract term, and through December 2024 to produce summer movie screenings as part of the Film of the Rocks series at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

23-0291: A resolution amending a loan agreement with Northfield Flats, LLC to add two years to the loan maturity date for a new term of 20 years to align with senior lender requirements for funding at an affordable housing development at 4545 Xenia St. in Council District 8. No change to loan amount.

23-0394: A resolution authorizing and approving the expenditure and payment from the appropriation account designated "Liability Claims," the sum of $200,000, via a single check payable to Rebecca Norris, Kenneth A. Padilla, and Barry D. Roseman in payment and satisfaction of all claims made by Rebecca Norris concerning "Norris v. City and County of Denver.”

Bills:

23-0282: A bill for an ordinance approving a map amendment to rezone property from E-SU-D1x to U-RH-2.5 – allowing a rowhouse. The property is at 1085 Lowell Blvd. in Council District 3.

23-0326: A bill for an ordinance vacating a portion of right-of-way near 4000 Blake St.

23-0288: A bill for an ordinance approving a proposed purchase and sale agreement between the City and County of Denver and Hamid Saadatkhah for the sale of a 1,786 square foot piece of narrow remnant property at 2424 E. 40th Ave. in Council District 9.

Public Hearings:

23-0206: A bill for an ordinance approving an individual landmark designation for a property at 618 S. Monroe Way in Council District 10.

23-0181: A bill for an ordinance approving a map amendment to rezone property from U-SU-C to U-SU-B1 – allowing an accessory dwelling unit to be built. The building is at 2208 S. Williams St. in Council District 6.

23-0182: A bill for an ordinance approving a map amendment to rezone property from PUD 499 to G-MU-3 – allowing mixed use development with a maximum of three stories. The property is at 750 E. 9th Ave. in Council District 10.