The Denver City Council didn't quite shoot par on a bill related to redevelopment on the now defunct Park Hill Golf Course. That is admittedly hard to do with 13 voting members.
Council published the bill, clearing the way for a Jan. 23 public hearing concerning the extensive redevelopment. One city councilmember took issue with the wording of the bill however, and brought forward an amendment.
Candi CdeBaca, who represents District 9, asked to remove language she believed was "leading and unnecessary."
"I am just trying to change the language here to remove the specifications about affordable housing and a public park," she said. "I think it's disingenuous and goes far beyond what was being asked of in the recent ballot initiative that was passed."
The redevelopment of the Park Hill Golf Course has dominated several city council meetings. During a Dec. 5 meeting, over 80 people signed up to speak at a two-hour courtesy public hearing. Council was unable to hear all of them, but a majority showed up to speak in favor of redevelopment and council approved a "small area plan" for the area.
The golf course was closed in 2018, and ultimately purchased by Westside in 2019. The developers introduced their plans in July, beginning the process.
As written the bill says dropping the conservation easement will allow Westside to build "publicly accessible parks and open space and commercial and residential development, including affordable housing, community serving retail and other purposes."
CdeBaca wanted to change that to say dropping the easement will "allow for privately-owned residential and commercial development." Her amendment also changed how the ballot describes current land use requirements contained in the easement.
Westside Investment Partners Inc., who own the 155-acre plot of land, plans to include affordable and market rate housing development, commercial opportunities and plans for a grocery store, per previous Denver Gazette reporting.
District 8 Councilman Christopher Herndon, who represents the residents where the golf course is located, did not like the amendment.
"We had a pretty in depth conversation at multiple land use committee meetings about this particular ballot language," Herndon said. "So for someone to just come and unilaterally change it without having those conversations, I don't believe is appropriate."
Herndon added he believed CdeBaca's amendment was inaccurate and contrary to everything he's heard from the city attorney.
Herndon did not vote for the amendment.
Councilwoman CdeBaca's amendment failed in a 12-1 vote. The bill referring the question to Denver voters was ordered published in an 11-2 vote. If adopted after the public hearing, the question will appear on the Denver municipal ballot in April.
Other council business included three required public hearings on zoning changes. All three passed unanimously.
One, council bill 22-1473, sparked some excitement from District 11 Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore. The bill rezoned multiple areas near Denver International Airport to mixed use types with a max height of eight stories.
This will create great opportunity for Green Valley Ranch residents, Gilmore said.
"There is a mass exodus every single morning from Green Valley Ranch in the far northeast because there are no large office centers, commercial retail etc.," she said. "Hopefully someday we might have rooftop restaurants and event space, where folks can work and then stay after."