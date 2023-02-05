The Denver City Council has five resolutions on its agenda ahead of Monday's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are nine bills being introduced from various committees and four that are in final consideration. There will be four public hearings.

Here's a list of the major items before the council Monday:

Contracts and Resolutions

23-0057: A resolution approving a master purchase order and contract amendment with Blazen Illuminations by adding $2.5 million for a new total of $3 million and three one-year options to extend continued operation of exterior holiday lighting at the City and County Building.

23-0061: A resolution approving several mayoral appointments for the River North General Improvement District.

23-0073: A resolution approving the appointment of Keith Hayes to the Caring for Denver Board.

23-0029: A resolution amending a contract between Denver and Bureau Veritas North America, Inc. by adding $700,000 for a new total of $1.75 million. The money will be used to reduce the backlog in residential review services at Community Planning and Development.

23-0064: A resolution amending a contract between Denver and the Community Firm by adding $1.35 million for a new total of $11.05 million and two months. The money will be used for continuing support of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Bills

23-0105: A direct file bill for an ordinance approving the purchase of two vans to support the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. The vans will be used for decedent transportation and are funded by the Planned Fleet Fund.

23-0060: A bill for an ordinance repealing the requirement to include a "worker without authorization" clause in city contracts and related provisions from the Denver Revised Municipal Code. The change is being made for compliance with state law.

23-0058: A bill being introduced that approves a legislative text amendment changing an overlay zone district that regulates mixed use corridors and use limitations regarding replacement of existing mobile home units in mobile home parks.

23-0036: A bill for an ordinance appropriating $5 million in the Wastewater Management Division Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Tracking fund for land acquisitions related to the Weir Gulch Reach W1 - South Platte River to 8th Avenue project in Council District 3.

23-0038: A bill for an ordinance approving a proposed intergovernmental agreement between the City and County of Denver and the Regional Transportation District for $536,000 and through Dec. 31, 2023 to offer the EcoPass program to qualified city employees.

Public Hearings

22-1455: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classification for 4350 Shoshone St. in Sunnyside. The code changes the property from a two-unit home to a single unit home with the ability to add an accessory dwelling unit.

22-1551: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classification for 1901 N. Eudora St. in South Park Hill.

22-1664: A bill for an ordinance approving a Denver Zoning Code text amendment. This will create the Cherry Creek East Mixed-Use Design Overlay zone district and the Cherry Creek East Residential Design Overlay district, and provide minor clarifications to the rules of measurement.

22-1647: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classification for multiple properties. The change will apply the Cherry Creek East Mixed Use and Cherry Creek East Residential Design Overlays.

The full city council agenda may be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.

Those who wish to sign up for comment at public hearings may do so online, or email written testimony to [email protected]. The sign up period online is between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. the day of the public hearing.