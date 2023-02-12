More public artwork may be landing at Denver International Airport soon. The Denver City Council is considering a pair of resolutions that will commission three sculptures as part of the city's public arts program.

In addition, the council has 12 other resolutions on its agenda ahead of Monday's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are five bills being introduced from various committees and five that are in final consideration. There will be three public hearings.

Here's a list of the major items before the council Monday:

Contracts and Resolutions:

23-0070: Approves a contract with Mythograph, Inc. for $2.5 million and three years, plus two one-year options to extend, to design, fabricate and install a sculpture, as part of the citywide public art program, located in Concourse B-West expansion at Denver International Airport (DEN).

23-0071: A resolution approving a contract with Danielle Roney Studio, LLC for $2,413,480 and three years, plus two one-year options to extend, to design, fabricate and install two sculptures, as part of the city's public art program, located in Concourse C-East expansion at DEN.

23-0086: A resolution approving a purchase order with Front Range Fire Apparatus for $3,991,718 for four new fire trucks, including one aerial platform and three velocity pumper engines.

23-0084: A resolution amending a contract with The Denver Rescue Mission by adding $9 million for a new total of $22,699,899 and one year for a new end date of 12-31-2023 to continue providing 24/7 shelter operations, day shelter services, and case management for people experiencing homelessness citywide.

23-0091: A resolution amending a contract with Catholic Charities & Community Services of the Archdiocese of Denver, Inc. by adding $8,215,623 for a new total of $22,709,464 and one year for a new end date of 12-31-2023 to continue providing operational and programmatic support at multiple low-barrier shelters for people experiencing homelessness citywide.

Bills:

23-0078: Amends an intergovernmental agreement with the Community College of Denver by adding six months for a new end date of June 30, 2023, to continue activities in CCD's Center for Workforce Initiatives relating to WORKNOW, a collaborative workforce development initiative to recruit, support and train local residents in construction and construction-related careers citywide.

23-0080: A bill being introduced for an ordinance granting Denver the authority to acquire, through negotiated purchase or condemnation, any property interest as needed in support of pedestrian crossing improvements for the Smith Elementary Safe Routes to School project at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Holly Street.

23-0043: A bill being introduced for an ordinance that approves a funding agreement with Denver's Housing Authority, as part of the state's Innovative Housing Incentives Grant Program, for $693,810 and through March 2024 to assist the West Denver Renaissance Collaborative in supporting construction of accessory dwelling units, with a focus on residents in West Denver neighborhoods.

23-0060: A bill on final consideration for an ordinance repealing the requirement to include a "worker without authorization" clause in city contracts and related provisions from the Denver Revised Municipal Code. The change is being made for compliance with state law.

23-0105: A direct file bill for an ordinance approving the purchase of two vans to support the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. The vans will be used for decedent transportation and are funded by the Planned Fleet Fund.

Public Hearings

22-1674: A bill for an ordinance approving a zoning change for 1618 E. 38th Ave. in the Cole Neighborhood. The zoning amendment will change the property from PUD 17 to U-MX-2x for urban mixed use development.

22-1673: A bill for an ordinance approving an individual Denver landmark designation for property at 1618 E. 38th Ave.

23-0005: A bill for an ordinance approving multiple zoning changes for properties at 2107, 2111, 2115 adn 2119 W. 29th Ave. in the Highland Neighborhood.