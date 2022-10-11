Denver City Council wants to add a stoplight and a crosswalk in each of 11 districts in the city as part of $17.5 million it is asking Mayor Michael Hancock to add it the proposed 2023 city budget. The request presented in a letter to Hancock comes after 17 budget hearings concluded last week. The request falls in line with priorities council identified in a retreat last May.

The $17.5 million increase comes in 11 recommendations, and ten of those have a supermajority. A supermajority is when nine or more city council members are in agreement allowing council the authority to override a mayoral veto. Most of the requested increase deals with road projects and public safety.

“We are keenly aware of the economic impacts facing our city in delivering and completing key projects that affect all neighborhoods, and council felt strongly we didn’t want our communities to continue waiting for infrastructure improvements," council president and District 3 councilwoman Jamie Torres said.

The biggest budget increase recommendation is for the Denver Department of Transport and Infrastructure (DOTI), though all requests had an undesignated funding source. The council has asked the mayor to authorize an additional $8.8 million to be used for one "warranted stoplight" in each district.

"We understand that Denver has numerous intersections where lights are justified but not funded," the letter reads. "The department has indicated it can set 11 locations into the design phase in 2023. This funding would support the effort from design to build in the following years."

Another request for DOTI was an additional $2.2 million to add a pedestrian crosswalk signal in each council district. The letter says the additional funding will enable safety improvements in places DOTI has already identified.

Council also wants two corridor studies; both determined to cost $500,000. They are for 38th Avenue between Inca Street and Sheridan Boulevard and east Evans Avenue between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street.

The council asked Hancock to add $650,000 to the Department of Safety's budget, with $400,000 to fund data coordination software for 911 dispatchers, first responders and co-responders.

"There is currently no reliable way for 911 dispatchers, first responders, or co-responders to readily share safety and risk information that may have been gathered in previous calls or visits," The letter read.

Critical information can include medical conditions, criminal history and whether those responded to have a history substance use issues.

The council suggested funding this data-sharing software through a public safety state-revolving fund or the city's innovation fund, known as iFund.

The council requested the remaining $250,000 go towards financing the Children's Advocacy Center. This amount will come from the general fund.

A simple majority of council members — which the mayor can override — is asking for $4 million from the contingency fund to modernize four Denver libraries and address deferred maintenance.

The governing body identified the Athmar Park, Barnum, Pauline Robinson and Schlessman branch libraries as the four in need.

"Without question, libraries contribute to healthy communities on many levels," the letter reads. "These branch libraries, found in some of our most disconnected neighborhoods, deserve investment."

Hancock has one week to approve or deny the council's recommendations and will present his final budget on Oct. 17. Following that, the council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 24.

After the public hearing, the council will amend the budget as needed. The final vote on Denver's 2023 budget is Nov. 17. According to one council member at Monday's meeting, there will be many late nights ahead as the budget process comes to a close.