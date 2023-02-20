"Accessory dwelling units" may be buzzwords of the mayors office race, but for the Denver City Council they tend to be business as usual.

Often referred to as "mother-in-law units," these are additions to houses. Currently Denver law limits those improvements to one-and-a-half stories. Some mayoral candidates have proposed changing to the law to allow for more accessory dwelling units at greater heights to match two-story houses.

Council members will consider at least one zoning change related to a specific accessory dwelling unit construction request, and the approval of several multi-million dollar contracts at Tuesday's meeting.

City offices are closed Monday, in observation of President's Day. The meeting, though delayed one day, will still take place at the regular 3:30 p.m. start time Tuesday at the Denver City and County Building.

The Council has 17 resolutions on its agenda. There are three bills being introduced and three more in final consideration. There are two public hearings related to rezoning.

Resolutions:

23-0111: A resolution amending an agreement with Argus Event Staffing, LLC that adds $12 million for a new total of $46 million and 11 months for a new end date of Feb. 29, 2024. Argus will continue to provide event staffing services at Denver Arts & Venues facilities as the city searches for a new vendor.

23-0079: A resolution approving a lease agreement with Quebec Hospitality, LLC (Comfort Inn) for $5.4 million and one year, with four one-year options to extend, to provide 138 rooms as non-congregate shelter for families experiencing homelessness. The hotel is located at 4685 Quebec St.

23-0044: A resolution approving a funding agreement with Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, Inc. for $736,183 through March 31, 2024 to make critical infrastructure improvements required to support housing and to build six affordable single family homes in the Villa Park neighborhood.

23-0095: A resolution approving a grant agreement with the Caring for Denver Foundation for $514,555 and through March 31, 2024 for the Denver County Court Problem Solving Court system to add two forensic peer navigators and one forensic peer supervisor. The new positions will help connect people in the court system with community support and services.

23-0177: A resolution settling a claim involving the Denver Sheriff's Department for $190,000.

Bills:

23-0102: A bill being introduced making a $1.9 million recession from a capital fund for pavement markings, and re-appropriating it to a capital fund for Denver Moves implementation. This better aligns the money with the intended use of the 2023 budget.

23-104: A bill being introduced approving a purchase and sale agreement with Lifespan Local, LLC for $5.9 million for the city to purchase a 6,000 square foot condo unit to support a new Denver Public Library branch in the Westwood neighborhood. The property is located at 3300 Nevada Pl.

23-0078: A bill on final consideration amending an intergovernmental agreement with the Community College of Denver (CCD). The bill for an ordinance adds six months for a new end date of June 30, 2023, continuing activities in CCD's Center for Workforce Initiatives relating to its WORKNOW program.

23-0080: A bill for an ordinance on final consideration granting the city the authority to acquire, through various means, any portion of any property interest in support of pedestrian crossing improvements for the Smith Elementary Safe Routes to School project.

23-0043: A bill for an ordinance on final consideration approving a funding agreement with the Housing Authority for $693,810 and through March 31, 2024, to assist the West Denver Renaissance Collaborative in supporting eligible residents to build accessory dwelling units.

Public Hearings:

23-0012: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classification for 1254 N. Monaco Street Pkwy to allow construction of an accessory dwelling unit.

23-0011: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classifications for 4320 Morrison Rd., 753 S. Raleigh St., and 4849 W. Kentucky Ave. to open space.