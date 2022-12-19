In a rare instance of total unity, Denver City Council members Monday unanimously approved a proclamation condemning antisemitism.

Members spoke passionately about the proclamation, decrying any form of hostility towards, or prejudice against, Jewish people.

The measure was introduced by District 8 Councilman Chris Herndon.

Antisemitic incidents in the United States reached an all time high in 2021, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League. In Colorado, there were 20 anti-Jewish crimes reported, down compared to 26 incidents reported in 2020. Rhetoric from national public figures in recent months has brought into sharp focus the ongoing problem of anti-Semitism in the United States.

Councilmembers were eager to speak in support.

District 10 Councilman Chris Hinds recalled a personal anecdote when considering some ways people can actively practice advocacy.

"I learned that when we came over from Germany, our spelling was 'Heinz' but our family changed the spelling of our name to distance ourselves from the Nazi party," he said. "It is possible for people to be intentional, to be advocates and to really distance oneself from hate."

The fascist Nazi party took power in Germany in 1933. The dictatorship that followed would ultimately be responsible for the murder of six million Jewish people. The political ideology of the Nazi party was rooted in anti-marxism and anti-Semitism, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer said she experienced the vitriol some hold towards Jewish people first hand after residents in her district wanted to create a synagogue in a house.

Others didn't want to see it and protested. Sawyer did not repeat what she was told.

"It was so disturbing to hear people I know people who are neighbors say why they did not want a synagogue to be built in their neighborhood," Sawyer said.

Other council business included two adjustments to the city charter. One passed unanimously, the other by a 12-1 vote. Both cleaned up language concerning zoning authority.

The first eliminates duplicative language concerning a board of adjustment for zoning changes. According to District 1 Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, the language in this part of the charter had not been updated since 1923.

"So over 100 years ago, this board was created with no updates," she said. "Since 1923, we've had modernized community objectives. We've expanded state and federal regulations. We have adopted a new zoning code in 2010."

The second bill clarified who can sign protest petitions for zoning changes within Denver.