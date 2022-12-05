The Denver City Council typically approve more than five resolutions and bills during their Monday meeting. Most resolutions are approved during the first part of the meeting, which starts at 3:30 p.m.
Here's a is a list of the major happenings during council today:
Contracts
- Resolution 22-1524: Approves a three-year, $25 million contract with Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company Inc.
- Resolution 22-1503: Approves a $19 million amendment to a contract with Parsons Transportation Group for design work on Colfax Bus Rapid Transit Project. Contract total would become $24.1 million.
- Resolution 22-1487: Approves a $950,000 contract with BUSCO, Inc. to provide daily bus transit to shelters for homeless individuals.
- Resolution 22-1508: Approves a $2.7 million contract with Silva Construction for citywide repairs to Americans with Disabilities Act ramps and concrete repair.
- Resolution 22-1530: approves a $243,000 addition to a contract with Mi Casa Resource Center for employment services offered to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. New contract total: $568,000.
Bills
- Bill 22-1506: A bill approving an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Aurora related to funding the Colfax Bus Rapid Transit Project.
- Bill 22-1511: A bill for that creates a new capital fund for the Colfax Bus Rapid Transit Project. This allows Denver to receive and expend funds from Aurora.
- Bill 22-1512: A bill approving an agreement between Denver and School District 1 for the School Crossing Guard Program.
- Bill 22-1137: A bill approving an additional $198,000 for a collaboration with Jefferson County Public Health. This agreement brings more access to healthy and affordable foods as part of the Food in Communities Program.
- Bill 22-1505: A bill approving a $1.2 million amendment to an agreement with Denver Health and Hospital Authority to continue providing medical services for the Denver Human Services Child Welfare Division, citywide.
Note, bills appear before council twice before they are approved, published and signed. Bills on final consideration are on their second appearance before council.
Public hearings
- Bill 22-1293: Change to zone classification at 863 S. High St. in Washington Park to allow the addition of an accessory dwelling unit.
- Bill 22-1430: approves the Park Hill Golf Course small area plan. This is one step in the proposed redevelopment of the 155 acre park.
Additionally, Council has postponed one item for a Dec. 12 session.
- Bill 22-1472: Designates 401 N. Madison St. as structure for preservation. Adds an individual landmark designation to the building.
The full city council agenda can be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.
Those who wish to sign up for comment at public hearings may do so online, or email written testimony to dencc@denvergov.org. The sign up period online is between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. the day of the public hearing.