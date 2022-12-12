The Denver City Council has 34 resolutions on its agenda ahead of today's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are 13 bills being introduced from various committees and 11 that are on final consideration. There is one public hearing.
Here's a list of the major happenings during council today:
Contracts and Resolutions:
- 22-1568, 22-1569 and 22-1570: Approves contracts of $3 million, $2 million and $3 million, respectively, and three years for construction services with various contractors at Denver International Airport.
- 22-1535: Approves a five-year $7 million contract with Zivaro Inc. for on demand Amazon Web Service cloud services to city agencies.
- 22-1537: Approves a contract amendment with Tyler Technologies LLC, reducing the amount by $996,090 for a new total of $13.75 million.
- 22-1579: Establishes the 2022 city mill levy for property taxes due in 2023.
- 22-1559: Approves a $3.69 million grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Housing Opportunities for People with AIDS program.
Bills
- 22-1511: A bill on final consideration that creates a new capital fund called the Colfax Bus Rapid Transit Aurora Contribution. This will allow Denver to receive and spend money from Aurora related to the Colfax BRT concept.
- 22-1532: A bill on final consideration that amends an intergovernmental agreement with the Denver Health and Hospital Authority (DHHA) by adding $1.26 million. This will allow DHHA to continue providing medical services for Denver Human Services Child Welfare Division citywide.
- 22-1555: A bill being introduced adding $3.7 million to a contract with the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center - Addiction Research and Treatment Services. The contract's new total will be $8,750,000 and allow the center to continue providing residential and non-residential community corrections services.
- 22-1577: Approves the issuance of tax exempt, mortgage back bonds not to exceed an aggregate amount of $19.5 million for the acquisition, construction and equipping of an affordable multifamily rental housing facility located at 4545 Xenia St. in Denver.
- 22-1544: A bill for an amendment being introduced to provide marijuana specific education, interventions and impactful alternatives to youth struggling with marijuana. The contract will increase by $245,000 for a new total of $1.02 million.
Note, bills appear before council twice before they are approved, published and signed. Bills on final consideration are on their second appearance before council.
Public Hearings
- 22-1472: Approves an individual landmark designation for a property at 401 N. Madison St.
The full city council agenda, and committee agendas, can be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.
Those who wish to sign up for comment at public hearings may do so online, or email written testimony to dencc@denvergov.org. The sign up period online is between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. the day of the public hearing.