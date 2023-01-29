City and County building (copy)

The Denver City and County building lit for the holiday season. (Alex Edwards, The Denver Gazette)

The Denver City Council has 14 resolutions on its agenda for Monday's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are six bills being introduced from various committees and two that are on final consideration. There are two required public hearings. 

Here's a list of the major happenings at council Monday: 

Contracts and Resolutions: 

23-0047: A grant agreement between the City and County of Denver and that United States Department of Commerce for $1,545,130 and through Oct. 31 as part of the Build to Scale Grant for the city to work with partners to deliver TechUp. This is a technical support entrepreneurial hub with a focus on Black, Indigenous and people of color businesses citywide. 

22-1682: A resolution approving a loan agreement with 38th and Holly, LLLP for $8.3 million to develop 253 units of affordable, multi-family housing at 5908 and 5909 E. 38th Ave.

23-0040: Amends a purchase order with CLNC Enterprises, LLC, by adding $2.2 million for a new total of $2.6 million for meals for guests staying at emergency shelters citywide.

23-0041: A resolution approving an agreement with Northeast Denver Housing Center Inc. for $2,175,000 and through Dec. 31 to administer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to eligible households earning up to 80% area mean income (AMI) that are unable to pay rent during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citywide.

23-0042: A resolution amending an agreement with Brothers Redevelopment, LLC by adding $2.4 million, for a new total of $3.4 million and a new end date of Dec. 31 to administer the ERAP to eligible households earning up to 80% AMI that are unable to pay rent during or due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. 

Bills: 

23-0036: A bill being introduced that appropriates $5 million in the Wastewater Management Division Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Tracking fund for land acquisitions related to the Weir Gulch Reach W1 - South Platte River to 8th Avenue project in Council District 3. 

23-0038: A bill being introduced that approves an intergovernmental agreement with the Regional Transportation district for $536,216.08 and through Dec. 31 to offer the EcoPass program to qualified city employees. 

22-1652: A bill being introduced that amends an intergovernmental agreement between Denver and the Urban Drainage and Flood Control District by adding $5 million in city funds for a new total of $18.4 million for land acquisition to continue the Weir Gulch Reach drainage and flood control improvements in Council District 3. 

23-0030: A bill being introduced that approves a Denver zoning code amendment to create the Sunnyside conservation overlay zone district and Sunnyside conservation and brick overlay zone district in Council District 1. 

23-0015: A bill on final consideration seeking to decriminalize unprotected pedestrian street crossings, also known as "jaywalking."  

Public Hearings: 

22-1602: Approves a map amendment to rezone property at 365 S. Ogden St., allowing the addition of an accessory dwelling unit. 

22-1603: Approves a map amendment to rezone property at 1772 and 1788 S. Acoma St., to mixed use industrial type buildings with a maximum of five stories. 

