The Denver City Council has 14 resolutions on its agenda for Monday's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are six bills being introduced from various committees and two that are on final consideration. There are two required public hearings.

Here's a list of the major happenings at council Monday:

Contracts and Resolutions:

23-0047: A grant agreement between the City and County of Denver and that United States Department of Commerce for $1,545,130 and through Oct. 31 as part of the Build to Scale Grant for the city to work with partners to deliver TechUp. This is a technical support entrepreneurial hub with a focus on Black, Indigenous and people of color businesses citywide.

22-1682: A resolution approving a loan agreement with 38th and Holly, LLLP for $8.3 million to develop 253 units of affordable, multi-family housing at 5908 and 5909 E. 38th Ave.

23-0040: Amends a purchase order with CLNC Enterprises, LLC, by adding $2.2 million for a new total of $2.6 million for meals for guests staying at emergency shelters citywide.

23-0041: A resolution approving an agreement with Northeast Denver Housing Center Inc. for $2,175,000 and through Dec. 31 to administer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to eligible households earning up to 80% area mean income (AMI) that are unable to pay rent during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citywide.

23-0042: A resolution amending an agreement with Brothers Redevelopment, LLC by adding $2.4 million, for a new total of $3.4 million and a new end date of Dec. 31 to administer the ERAP to eligible households earning up to 80% AMI that are unable to pay rent during or due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Bills:

23-0036: A bill being introduced that appropriates $5 million in the Wastewater Management Division Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Tracking fund for land acquisitions related to the Weir Gulch Reach W1 - South Platte River to 8th Avenue project in Council District 3.

23-0038: A bill being introduced that approves an intergovernmental agreement with the Regional Transportation district for $536,216.08 and through Dec. 31 to offer the EcoPass program to qualified city employees.

22-1652: A bill being introduced that amends an intergovernmental agreement between Denver and the Urban Drainage and Flood Control District by adding $5 million in city funds for a new total of $18.4 million for land acquisition to continue the Weir Gulch Reach drainage and flood control improvements in Council District 3.

23-0030: A bill being introduced that approves a Denver zoning code amendment to create the Sunnyside conservation overlay zone district and Sunnyside conservation and brick overlay zone district in Council District 1.

23-0015: A bill on final consideration seeking to decriminalize unprotected pedestrian street crossings, also known as "jaywalking."

Public Hearings:

22-1602: Approves a map amendment to rezone property at 365 S. Ogden St., allowing the addition of an accessory dwelling unit.

22-1603: Approves a map amendment to rezone property at 1772 and 1788 S. Acoma St., to mixed use industrial type buildings with a maximum of five stories.