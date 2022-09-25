The Denver City Council on Monday will hold three public hearings covering property rezoning in districts 6 and 10.
The first two hearings cover requests to rezone two properties as single-unit homes with accessory units. The third hearing is a request to rezone a mixed-use, three-story building to a mixed-use, five-story building with a focus on residential use.
The mixed-use office spaces, located at 3400 E. Bayaud Ave. and 121 S. Madison St., are near Gates Tennis Center and what the application calls the "underutilized" Pulaski Park. The properties have been owned by Travis McAfoos for eight years, according to the application.
"As a Denver resident, and a part of the Cherry Creek community, he would like to leave a legacy project for the community," the application reads. "Proposed rezoning of the sites is requested in order to redevelop the subject properties in Cherry Creek East into a new residential mixed-use project."
The redevelopment would add affordable and "market rate" residential units and "potential commercial options." According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, "affordable housing" costs residents no more than 30% of gross income.
According to the 2020 census, the median income in Denver was just over $72,500, which would mean median housing expenses, including utilities, should be about $1,800 per month. According to a report from ApartmentList.com, Denver's median rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,790 in August. The data in the report does not include utilities.
In a separate request, Kent and Ellen Dallow want to expand their home in a manner that retains the "look and feel of the Wash Park bungalow."
According to their application, the Dallows bought the house in 2014. Kent grew up in Denver, and he is now a legal professional.
"It was always a dream of mine to live near Wash Park," the application reads. "The inevitable question became 'why not scrape?' but our answer was always the same 'no.'"
Now their family is expanding and the Dallows find they need more space. According to Kent, the family has reached out to neighbors and the neighborhood association regarding the expansion, as well as District 6 Councilman Paul Kashmann.
The family has not received any objections.