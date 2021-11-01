“Congratulations council members, you made it through our job to amend the budget without a single amendment,” Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca said in Monday’s City Council meeting.

During the meeting, the council voted down 14 amendments to Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed $1.49 billion 2022 city budget. Monday was the council’s last opportunity to suggest amendments to the budget.

The current budget amounts to $1.49 billion, with the most significant delegations being nearly $568 million for public safety, $140 million for transportation and infrastructure, $117 million for independent agencies and $101 million for the finance department.

All 14 of the amendments were proposed by CdeBaca, totaling $19.15 million for various projects and city departments.

“These totals are inconsequential in a $1.5 billion budget. These totals don’t even equal a percentage point of our entire budget,” CdeBaca said. “None of these are new proposals. They’ve been beat to death in recommendations from the community. … Every year we say the same thing to the public and then vote against their interests.”

The amendment with the most support would have used $200,000 to study converting York and Josephine streets from one-way to two-way between East 46th and East 40th avenues. That amendment failed in a 5-6 vote, with two council members absent Monday.

All of the other 13 amendments received only one or two votes in support, including CdeBaca herself voting in support of each one.

The amendments included $5 million for a community grocery store, $5 million to create a mental health and substance abuse treatment facility, $3 million to renovate a city building as service center, $2 million to buy a halfway house, $2 million to expand cooperative business models and $1 million for motel housing vouchers.

“Some of these amendments are for programs that might have a lot of merit to them but, without being fully fleshed out, it’s hard to support them,” said Councilman Kevin Flynn, who voted against most of the amendments. “Were these to be developed over the budget year in cooperation with the administration, it might actually have been included in the budget this year.”

CdeBaca said she has pursued different funding sources from departments directly without success, as the departments say they don’t have enough money.

“We did discuss many of these a month ago and I supported some of them … Now, I’m supporting the will of the body,” said Councilman Chris Hinds, who voted against the amendments. “Our power is in the majority, not as individuals. We spoke a month ago and here we are again absent of compelling change or additional information.”

All but one of CdeBaca’s amendments failed to receive majority support last month when the council voted on which amendments to propose to the mayor. The one surviving proposal — $200,000 for the street conversion study — was cut by the mayor because he said transportation projects are underway in the area that could void the study results.

The failed amendments come after the council received unanimous criticism from community members during a public hearing last week. Most of the community members spoke against the $2.76 million in approved additions, saying not enough of the $22.21 million in projects proposals were considered.

With the opportunity to offer amendments over, the City Council will now vote to approve or reject Hancock’s budget proposal on Nov. 8.