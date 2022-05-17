JUNE 19, 2021 - Families lined 26th Ave to watch the Juneteenth parade. Denver kicked off Juneteenth with the annual parade march from Manual High School to Five Points where there were well over 200 booths lining Welton Street. The Street Festival is open 2-8 p.m over the weekend with food, music and live entertainment. Juneteenth is celebrated each year on June 19 and commemorates the end of chattel slavery in the U.S., and now Congress has voted to mark the date as a federal holiday. (Photo by John Leyba)