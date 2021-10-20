The Denver City Council safety committee approved two proposals Wednesday regarding changes to the salaries of public safety workers and a new affordable housing project in the city.

Both proposals will have to be approved by the full council in the coming weeks before they can be implemented.

The first proposal confirms pay and benefit changes for command staff at the Denver Police Department, Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department. The changes are negotiated annually by the city and the safety departments.

For the police department, the changes include suspending all holiday pay and benefits in 2021, increasing salaries for command staff by 2% on Jan. 1 and by 1.5% on July 1.

For the sheriff’s department, the annual uniform allowance would be suspended for 2021, as would longevity pay and holiday pay and benefits for the last seven holidays of 2021.

For the fire department, holiday pay and benefits would be suspended for 2021 and salary increases for command staff would be deferred to Dec. 31. Command staff would also receive a 0.75% salary increase on July 1.

These changes were negotiated in 2020 and have already been implemented throughout 2021, said Laura Wachter with the Department of Public Safety — a fact that upset some council members.

“I don’t love hearing that you’ve already made the changes and now you’re just making the code match,” said Councilwoman Robin Kniech. “That’s a little awkward.”

No other concerns were raised from council members; however, one member of the public called in to oppose providing raises to the police department, saying it goes against the “defund the police” protests held in Denver over the summer.

The proposal was approved unanimously by council members.

The second proposal was for a $2.45 million loan from the Department of Housing Stability to help fund the construction of 49 new affordable condominiums in the Five Points neighborhood.

If approved, the Chestnut Place Condos would be located at 3501 and 3563 Chestnut Place and consist of 14 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and 8 three-bedroom condos with a commercial unit on the ground floor.

The for-sale condos would be reserved for residents who make 80% or less of the area median income, which is just under $56,000 for a one-person household, according to city data. The 80% AMI affordability would be guaranteed for 99 years.

In addition to city funds, the $17.73 million housing project would be funded by a construction loan and deferred developer fee.

The proposal passed unanimously with little discussion among council members.

“I always love these projects that enable people in our lower income levels to begin accumulating wealth,” Councilman Paul Kashmann said.