Citywide mill and levy work could come to Denver as the city council considers approving a contract worth $7.5 million at its meeting Monday.

Agenda items include a bill for an ordinance concerning a collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concerning the South Platte River and Tributaries Program.

There are 14 resolutions and 12 bills on the council's Monday afternoon agenda. There will also be three public hearings starting at 5:30 p.m.

Contracts and Resolutions:

22-0350: A resolution approving a $7.5 million contract between the City and County of Denver and Asphalt Specialties Co. Inc. to provide citywide mill and overlay paving as part of the Elevate Denver Bond program.

23-0376: A resolution amending a contract with Container Pros, LLC by adding $1.3 million for a new total of $1.8 million and eight months to continue supporting the volume-based trash pricing program by exchanging trash carts citywide to match each households' requested cart size, as well as continue to deliver curbside compost carts and kitchen counter compost pails.

23-0380: A resolution approving a grant agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation for $21.8 million, including a city match of $2.4 million to make safety and multi-modal improvements to Buchtel Boulevard from University to Colorado boulevards.

23-0390: A resolution approving a revenue sharing license agreement with SkiEcho, LLC for a site fee of $125/week plus 11% of monthly revenue to operate a mobile food truck serving park visitors during the temporary closure of Echo Lake Lodge.

Bills:

23-0388: A bill for an ordinance being introduced approving an intergovernmental agreement with Denver Public Schools for $1.5 million to administer the Denver Youth Employment Program, providing customized workforce development services citywide.

23-0384: A bill for an ordinance being introduced approving an individual landmark designation for a structure at 602 S. Harrison Lane. If ordered published, a public hearing will be held on Monday, May 15.

23-0335: A bill for an ordinance in final consideration rescinding $6.5 million from the Parks Legacy Operating Special Revenue Fund. It authorizes a cash transfer to the Parks Legacy Capital Improvements Fund to support escalating construction costs for multiple projects, citywide.

23-0348: A bill for an ordinance in final consideration approving a project partnership agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to establish project outputs, cost sharing and cost reimbursement criteria, and general conditions for the South Platte River and Tributaries Program.

Public Hearings:

23-0242: A bill for an ordinance changing a zoning classification for a building in Washington Park West.

23-0243: A bill for an ordinance changing a zoning classification of a building in Athmar Park.

23-0295: A bill for an ordinance designating 1741 Gaylord St. as a structure for preservation.