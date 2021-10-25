The Denver City Council advanced the proposed 2022 city budget without amendments Monday, following a public hearing filled with criticism and anger from community members.

Council members offered no questions, comments or amendments to Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed $1.49 billion city budget on Monday. This hearing comes after Hancock approved 10 of the council’s 12 proposed additions earlier this month, totaling over $2.76 million.

During the public hearing, several community members spoke against the additions, saying not enough of the more than two dozen original requests were considered. The council’s first request list totaled to $22.21 million in projects.

“What happened to all of (Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca’s) requests?” asked Denver resident David Hagan. “You need to stand up for the people that elected you. This budget is disgusting at best. This is where we’re at? $2.7 million?”

Many requests were shot down by the council itself, including nearly all of the most expensive asks like $5 million for a community grocery store in northeast Denver, $3 million to renovate a city building, $2 million to purchase a building, $2 million for cooperative business models and $1 million to better track and distribute motel housing vouchers.

Each of those proposals received only one vote in support from council members, coming from their sponsor Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca.

Hancock rejected only two of the council-approved proposals: $200,000 to study converting York and Josephine streets from one-way to two-way and $150,000 to establish a health equity director position within the city health department.

Hancock said the city will revisit the street conversion study after ongoing construction is complete and the health department will look into how to elevate health equity across systems.

“I’m asking you to please fight for every single proposed amendment that council members brought forward during your budget working sessions,” said Denver resident Katie Blakey. “We need you to think bigger. The mayor’s budgeting decisions on homelessness, policing, transportation and climate have and will continue to cost lives. The body count is climbing. I’m begging you for your help.”

The requested budget additions approved by the council and Hancock are as follows:

$150,000 to the Denver Public Library to make the library’s four digital navigators full-year positions, instead of half-year.

to make the library’s four digital navigators full-year positions, instead of half-year. $132,038 to the City Attorney’s Office to hire an assistant city attorney associate for the City Council.

to hire an assistant city attorney associate for the City Council. $35,000 to Parks and Recreation to buy the Denver Municipal Band a stage and fund free, outdoor concerts.

to buy the Denver Municipal Band a stage and fund free, outdoor concerts. $35,000 to Human Rights and Community Partnership s to study the potential establishment of an Office of Community Engagement in Denver.

s to study the potential establishment of an Office of Community Engagement in Denver. $1.5 million to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to expand Denver’s Safe Routes to Schools program.

to expand Denver’s Safe Routes to Schools program. $500,000 to Human Rights and Community Partnerships split over two years to hire fellows for the immigrant legal defense program.

split over two years to hire fellows for the immigrant legal defense program. $270,000 to the Office of Human Resources to hire a full-time contractor to provide trauma response services for non-safety city employees.

to hire a full-time contractor to provide trauma response services for non-safety city employees. $50,000 to the Office on Aging to support technology access, food insecurity and yard clean-up services.

to support technology access, food insecurity and yard clean-up services. $189,000 to the City Attorney’s Office to hire a senior attorney for housing policy, real estate and construction.

to hire a senior attorney for housing policy, real estate and construction. $150,000 to Community Planning and Development to hire a consultant to conduct a railroad safety analysis and recommend policy changes for railroad hazard mitigation.

Another common criticism raised during the public hearing was the amount of funding delegated to law enforcement. Of the $1.49 billion budget, over 38% or $568 million is going towards public safety departments, including $245.9 million to the Denver Police Department.

The budget’s next largest delegations are $140 million for transportation and infrastructure, $117 million for independent agencies and $101 million for the finance department. Lesser department budgets include $62.16 million for public health and environment, $34.08 million for housing stability, $82.83 million for parks and recreation and $54.66 million for cultural facilities.

“This budget doesn’t reflect the needs or wants of the people. Defund the police is clearly the message we’re trying to convey to you,” said Denver resident Brandy Majors. “You all need to resign. None of you know what is good for the people. The police shouldn’t get more money, ever.”

Other popular requests during the public hearing were for more funding for public transportation and pedestrian safety projects.

On Nov. 1, the council will vote to confirm the mayor’s approved budget additions (needing seven votes to pass) or to override Hancock’s rejection of proposed additions (needing nine votes to pass). The final budget proposal will need to be approved by the council on Nov. 8 before it can be implemented.

The $1.49 billion budget proposal is a 12.6% increase from the 2021 budget and a 3.8% increase from 2019 spending. The budget would decrease the city’s 2022 fund balance to 14.1%, slightly below the city’s recommended 15% reserve. In 2020, the balance was 12.4%.