The Denver City Council will consider adding money to the city’s temporary rental and utility assistance program by expanding the scope of several contracts Monday afternoon.

Other business includes courting new artists to display their work on the 16th Street Mall and at the Colorado Convention center.

The council has 36 resolutions, 17 new bills and 10 bills in final consideration on the agenda.

Among the items before the council:

23-0525: A resolution approving a contract with Cliff Garten and Associates, Inc. for $1.2 million and through Dec. 31, 2026 to create, fabricate and install site-specific artwork as part of the city's public art program for the Colorado Convention Center.

23-0518: A resolution amending a contract with Brothers Redevelopment, Inc., by adding $2.2 million for a new contract total of $6.6 million to serve an additional 250 households with Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance.

23-0645: A resolution authorizing and approving the expenditure from the appropriation account designated "liability claims" the sum $45,000 made payable to Baumgartner Law in full payment of all claims related to a civil action titled Rebecca Allison Clark, plaintiff v. Police Officer Raelene Norris, Police Officer Dulayev, Police Officer John Doe, City and County of Denver and Denver District Attorney's Office.

Bills:

23-0553: A bill for an ordinance rescinding $11 million from General Fund Contingency and authorizes cash transfers and appropriations to agency General Fund, Special Revenue Funds, Capital Funds, and Enterprise Funds for unbudgeted expenditures incurred from a variety of unexpected shelter demands that occurred in the first quarter of 2023.

23-0403: Rescinds $4.2 million from the Volume Based Trash-Pricing (VBTP) Fund appropriated transfer to the Planned Fleet Special Revenue Fund originally intended for truck purchases and makes an appropriation of $6.5 million in the VBTP Fund's operating budget to reflect the rescission and recognize updated revenue.

23-0513: A bill for an ordinance removing the Dec. 31, 2026 expiration date of the existing 0.15 percent sales and use tax dedicated to funding the Denver Preschool Program, and extending the tax until such authority is altered or repealed, subject to the approval of the voters at a special municipal election to be conducted in coordination with the state general election on Nov. 7.

Public Hearings:

23-0374: A bill for an ordinance approving an amendment to the Denver Zoning Code, creating new administrative adjustment and variance procedures.

23-0421: A bill for an ordinance amending Ordinance 20220424, Series 2022, to extend the deadlines by which an applicant must obtain approval of a site development plan or site development plan amendment in order to comply with the requirements of the Denver Zoning Code, as it existed prior to July 1, 2022.

23-0480: A bill for an ordinance approving and accepting the Near Southeast Area Plan, which would become part of the Comprehensive Plan 2040 for Denver.