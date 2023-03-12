The Denver City Council will likely approve spending $1.6 million to settle claims involving the Denver Police Department at its meeting Monday.

The six resolutions for settlements are a quarter of the resolutions on the council agenda ahead of Monday's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting.

There are seven bills being introduced from various committees and one in final consideration. There will be two public hearings.

Here's a list of the major items before the council Monday:

Contracts and Resolutions

23-0183: A resolution approving a contract for $769,000 and through Jan. 1, 2028 with Bibliotheca, LLC to lease self-checkout machines and related software licensing for all 27 Denver Public Library branch locations.

23-0185: A resolution approving a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for $13 million and through June 30, 2024 for continued operation of the Denver Great Kids Head Start Program.

23-0190: A resolution approving a contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless for $6 million in American Rescue Act Funding and through Dec. 31, 2024 to continue serving as the lead agency for a rehousing collaborative with a coalition of service providers to provide short-term bridge shelter, rehousing rental assistance and other services.

23-0279: A resolution settling a claim involving the Denver Police Department for $575,000. This settlement is related to civil action Gabriel Schlough v. the City and County of Denver, et. al. This is one of six other claims being settled by the Denver City Council on Monday.

Bills:

23-0187: A bill for an ordinance introducing an appropriation of $5 million in the Colorado Convention Center capital fund for Colorado Convention Center maintenance to correct an omission in the 2023 Long Bill.

23-0188: A bill being introduced for an ordinance authorizing the purchase of capital equipment from the parks legacy fund to support irrigation systems projects for smaller parks.

23-0186: A bill being introduced for an ordinance adopting the West Area Plan as part of the city's comprehensive plan. If published, a public hearing will be held Monday, March 28.

Public Hearings:

23-0077: A bill for an ordinance approving a map amendment to rezone property at 2030 and 2032 Blake St. in Five Points.

23-0089: A bill for an ordinance approving a map amendment rezoning 6298 N. Argonne St. in Denver International Airport.

The full council agenda may be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.

Those who wish to sign up for comment at public hearings may do so online, or email written testimony to [email protected]. The signup period online is between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. the day of the public hearing.