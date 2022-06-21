Denver City Council approved on first reading Monday night a bill that would exempt all diapers from the city's sales tax.
The bill came to Denver not long after Aurora's council made the same move. Denver City Council member Amanda Sawyer said in a news release that the bill intends to help residents amid inflation and the rising cost of living.
The legislature passed a law earlier this year exempting all menstrual products and diapers from state sales tax, but local governing bodies can decide whether to exempt them from local tax. Denver has exempted menstrual products since 2019.
"Diapers are an essential item, but unlike other essential items, they have been taxed," Clark said in the release. "This tax disproportionately affects low income families in our community, and this exemption will provide relief to those who need it most.”
Should the bill pass a second vote next week, the exemption would take effect Oct. 1.