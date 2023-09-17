Denver Mayor Mike Johnston plans to spend more than $22 million in 2024 to reduce the city's carbon footprint, notably by transitioning to electric vehicles.

About $15 million of that total would be used to provide bike lanes, safer routes to schools, pedestrian crossing improvements and measures to reduce neighborhood traffic.

The mayor's proposed 2024 budget – which features funding for first responders, homeless sheltering and infrastructure – also includes what Johnston’s administration calls a "cleaner" Denver that encourages public transportation.

“It wouldn’t be Denver without blue skies and beautiful mountain vistas,” the mayor’s office said in a news release. “The city has taken strong steps to protect public spaces and reduce carbon footprint, but there's still more to do.”

An estimated 45% of greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation, the mayor’s office said.

“The transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gasses in Colorado and we support these critical investments to reduce carbon emissions,” Conservative Colorado Vice President of Programs Jessica Goad said in the news release.

Transitioning to electric vehicles is one of the ways Johnston and his administration is working on reducing carbon emissions.

Johnston’s proposed 2024 budget calls for:

- $2 million to “accelerate the transition of city vehicles to electric vehicles” by way of replacing existing city vehicles, at the end of their service life, with electric vehicles.

- $1.5 million for electric vehicle charging “that will expand public access to charging at city facilities that serve under-resourced neighborhoods and support Denver’s municipal fleets.”

- $2.8 million to continue Denver’s e-bike voucher program. The program was created to renew/sell e-bikes at a discount through vouchers. The city said 6,118 e-bike vouchers have been redeemed as of July 20.

- $1.3 million to encourage the city's transition to electric vehicles with community rebates, incentives, and electrified public transit.

The majority of funds intended for Johnston’s "greener Denver" involve safer transportation.

Denver Moves Everyone 2050 is a citywide transportation plan providing safer and more connected travel options, reduced emissions and greener streets, the city said.

“One of the most important things about a leader’s agenda is the ability to fund the very things you say you’re going to do,” Five Points District business leader and entrepreneur Ryan Cobbins said in the news release. “I appreciate Mayor Johnston putting action around creating a better environment for all those in Denver by creating meaningful line items in the budget that address the very thing voters have been asking for.”

The budget also aligns with providing RTD EcoPasses for city employees to “make it easier and more cost-effective to use public transportation to get to work,” the mayor’s office said, adding the program partners with local businesses to help them provide free EcoPasses for their employees.

The goal is to reduce traffic congestion, reduce climate impacts and bring more people to downtown.

“The Denver community is ready to roll up their sleeves to act with urgency to protect our climate, air, water and communities,” Goad said.