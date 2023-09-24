The Denver City Council is poised to spend $30 million on efforts to reduce homelessness and increase the city's supply of affordable housing at its meeting Monday.

On the agenda is a $15.7 million acquisition of the 194-unit Best Western hotel at 4595 Quebec St. to house homeless people. The units would eventually be converted into affordable housing and rented.

The council will also also consider:

• A $6.4 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to provide services and outreach to homeless encampments through 2026.

• A grant agreement with Elevation Community Land Trust for $6.22 million to acquire at least 62 for-sale, affordable housing units by Aug. 31, 2026. The homes would have income and occupancy restrictions secured by a 99-year land lease or deed restriction “to create affordable homeownership opportunities,” the agenda states.

• Extending of a contract with Family Promise of Greater Denver through 2024 for a new total of $561,154 to provide children under 18 with shelter resolution assistance, medication, reunification, relocation, transportation assistance, employment support and childcare.

• Extending a contract with The Salvation Army through 2024 for a new total of $1.12 million to provide homeless people with immediate access to the Connection Center for resources, scheduling or referrals to available programs.

Also on Monday’s agenda:

Contracts and Resolutions

A resolution approving a master purchase agreement with Toter, LLC worth $6.5 million to buy trash, recycling and compost containers for Denver residents.

Resolutions approving agreements with AloTerra Restoration Service, LLC for increased work orders for natural resource management, lake management, and other technical services for Denver Parks and Recreation, city wide. The city would add $2 million for a new total of $3 million in relation to a five-year plan.

Two resolutions combine for nearly $5.7 million of grants to provide healthy food boxes, healthy eating, nutrition, cooking and gardening education as part of the city’s Healthy Food for Denver Kid’s initiative. The grant agreements with both The GrowHaus (food boxes for Denver Public Libraries) and Denver Urban Gardens run through the end of 2025.

Bills

Second reading of a bill approving an agreement worth $30 million with Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority for the city to purchase various technology solutions. The agreement ends Sept. 1, 2028.

Second reading for a grant agreement with Colorado Department of Human Services to provide up to 18 treatment beds for court-ordered competency evaluations in custody of Denver city or county jails. The grant is with the state and Office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health worth $735,615.80 and goes through June 30, 2024.

A bill with the Public Safety Special Revenue Fund authorizing a capital equipment purchase of $286,000 for four handheld devices resulting in safe field testing, investigating deaths and injuries caused by illegal synthetic opiate poisoning. This falls under the operations of the “FY 23-24 DPD Fentanyl Investigation and Interdiction Grant” program.

Public Hearing

A bill rezoning 1600 N. Hooker St. from R-2-A to G-RX-5, allowing an increase to a 9,000-square-foot minimum zone lot size and a five-story building in council district 3.