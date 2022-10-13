Andy Rougeot, one of 12 candidates vying to be Denver's next mayor, has released details on his campaign finances up to this point. The deadline for other candidates to report contributions is Monday Oct. 17.

Rougeot said he has raised $25,000 for his mayoral bid. However, he said he made a $250,000 donation to the campaign. This exceeds the current leading campaign in fundraising, which is Thomas Wolf's at more than $18,000.

"Whether it was in the U.S. Army, or as the owner of my small maintenance business repairing storage facilities, I’ve always put in the work side-by-side with my fellow soldiers and workers — this campaign will be no different," Rougeot said in a statement. "I will put in the work, the sweat, and the financial resources necessary to win this race and deliver for the people of Denver.”

There are 11 other candidates in the mayors race. The amount they have reported to the clerks raised up to this date is in parentheses:

Thomas Wolf ($18,110.27)

Ean Tafoya ($9,650.44)

Jesse Parris ($1,944.00)

Kelly Brough ($0)

Anna Burrell ($0)

Alex Cowans ($0)

Marcus Giavanni ($0)

Leslie Herod ($0)

Aurelio Martinez ($0)

Deborah Ortega ($0)

Ken Simpson ($0)

The reported amounts will change as candidates file their contribution reports for the third quarter next Monday.

A list of candidates and their contributions can be found online.